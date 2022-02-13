Nvidia, Walmart, Airbnb, Shopify, Marriott, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

Text size





It’s another busy week of fourth-quarter earnings reports, with close to 60



S&P 500

components scheduled to present to investors.

Advance Auto Parts



and

Vornado Realty Trust



will get things started on Monday, followed by

Airbnb

,

Marriott International

,

Roblox, and

ViacomCBS



on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s highlights will include

Cisco Systems

,

Kraft Heinz,

Nvidia

,

and

Shopify

.

Walmart



releases earnings on Thursday and

Deere



closes the week on Friday.

Economic data out this week includes the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ producer price index for January on Tuesday. That measure of wholesale inflation is seen soaring 9.3% year over year, after a 9.7% jump in December.

The Census Bureau will report U.S. retail spending data for January on Wednesday, followed by new residential construction data for January on Thursday. Finally, the Conference Board releases its Leading Economic Index for January on Friday.

Monday 2/14

Advance Auto Parts,





Arista Networks

,





Avis Budget Group

,

and Vornado Realty Trust report quarterly results.

Tuesday 2/15





Devon Energy

,

the best-performing stock in the



S&P 500

index last year, reports results after the close. The energy sector is already up 26% this year, beating the S&P 500 by more than 33 percentage points.

Airbnb,





BorgWarner

,





CF Industries Holdings

,





Ecolab

,





Fidelity National Information Services

,

Marriott International, Roblox,





SolarEdge Technologies

,

ViacomCBS, and





Zoetis



release earnings.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the producer price index for January. Consensus estimate is for a 9.3% year-over-year jump, after a 9.7% spike in December. The core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 8%, compared with a 8.3% gain previously.

Wednesday 2/16





American International Group

,





Analog Devices

,

Cisco Systems,





Equinix

,





Generac Holdings

,





Hilton Worldwide Holdings

,

Kraft Heinz,





Marathon Oil

,

Nvidia,





Pioneer Natural Resources

,

Shopify,





Synopsys

,

and





Vulcan Materials



report quarterly results.

The National Association of Home Builders releases its Housing Market Index for February. Economists forecast a 83 reading, about even with the January data. Home builders remain quite bullish on the near-term prospects of the housing market, despite rising mortgage rates and supply constraints.

The Census Bureau reports retail spending data for January. Expectations are for a 1.9% monthly increase, after a 1.9% decline in December. Excluding autos, retail sales are seen rising 1% compared to a 2.3% drop in December. Some economists speculated that the disappointing December spending data were a result of holiday shopping being pulled forward due to the well-publicized supply shortages.

Thursday 2/17





Consolidated Edison

,

EPAM Systems,





Keysight Technologies

,





Sealed Air

,





Southern

Co.

, and Walmart release earnings.





Intel



hosts a conference call to discuss its business strategy. Pat Gelsinger, CEO of the fallen chip giant, will address investors’ questions and concerns.

The Census Bureau releases new residential construction data for January. Consensus estimate is for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.7 million housing starts, roughly even with December.

Friday 2/18

Deere, which recently saw its shares hit a record high, holds a conference call to discuss first-quarter fiscal-2022 results.

The Conference Board releases its Leading Economic Index for January. Economists forecast a 1% monthly increase, following a 0.8% gain in December.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at [email protected]