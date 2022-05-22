Nvidia to Slow Hiring Amid Inflationary Environment

The technology industry has been cutting back as it struggles to deal with rising inflation and a deteriorating global economic environment.

Nvidia



(ticker:

NVDA



) is slowing the pace of hiring, the company confirmed on Sunday.

The chip maker joins several other major technology companies that have decided to be more prudent with their operating budgets in recent weeks.

On Friday, The New Indian Express reported the semiconductor company’s management has told its hiring managers to pare down hiring of new recruits.