Bulls in Control of Nvidia Stock. Here’s How High It Could Rally

Nvidia Stock: When Long-Term Investors Might Consider Buying

Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get Free Report stock made a monstrous move off the October lows, but lately the shares have been under pressure.

At the stock’s high on Dec. 13, Nvidia shares were up 74% from the 52-week low made two months prior, on Oct. 13.

The stock has been buried since then, closing lower in eight out of the past nine trading sessions. In that stretch, Nvidia stock is down about 25%.

For what it’s worth, investors have also struggled with Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Free Report.