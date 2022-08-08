Nvidia Stock Sinks as Revenue Estimate Misses, Gross Margin Outlook Slashed

Text size
Nvidia
shares plunged in premarket trading after the chip manufacturer shared preliminary financial results for the second quarter.
Nvidia (ticker:
NVDA
) is expecting revenue to be $6.7 billion, well below guidance and estimates calling for $8.1 billion. The miss was primarily due to weaker-than-forecast gaming revenue, which will come in 33% lower year over year at $2.04 billion.
Adjusted gross margins are expected to come in at 46.1%, down from the company’s previous guidance for 67.1%, Nvidia said.
Nvidia will report final earnings results on Aug. 24. Shares were down 7.1% to $176.06 in premarket trading.
