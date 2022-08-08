Nvidia Stock Sinks as Revenue Estimate Misses, Gross Margin Outlook Slashed

Text size





A sign is posted at the Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images





Nvidia



shares plunged in premarket trading after the chip manufacturer shared preliminary financial results for the second quarter.

Nvidia (ticker:

NVDA



) is expecting revenue to be $6.7 billion, well below guidance and estimates calling for $8.1 billion. The miss was primarily due to weaker-than-forecast gaming revenue, which will come in 33% lower year over year at $2.04 billion.