Nvidia Stock Runs Into Resistance. Here’s How to Trade It Now.

Nvidia Stock Runs Into Resistance. Here’s How to Trade It Now.

by

Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get Free Report stock slumped earlier this year, but it has found its footing and enjoyed a monstrous rally.

The graphics-chip specialist’s shares bottomed on Oct. 13. Since then, the stock has posted a gain in seven of the past eight weeks and is up more than 57% during that stretch.

That move outpaces even Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Free Report when it was trading at its highs from a few weeks ago.