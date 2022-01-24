The Hamden Journal

Nvidia Stock: Looking for Opportunity Amid the Decline

It’s been an ugly stretch for the stock market, but it may be time to start looking for some opportunities in high-quality holdings.

One such holding may be Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report either, but it’s hard to deny the long-term potential that’s still present in Nvidia.

It’s a high-quality, high-margin, high-growth company that caters to multiple end-markets that boast secular growth.

