Nvidia Stock Is Less Than Half Its Recent High. Is It Now a Buy?

In the fourth quarter, Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report stock was hitting all-time highs. The graphics-chip specialist was joined by Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report and a handful of high-quality growth stocks.

We at that time faced a bifurcated market. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were at all-time highs, despite several notable growth stocks trading at bear-market levels.

Through the volatility we’ve seen so far this year, most semiconductor companies continue to do well. Qualcomm  (QCOM) – Get Qualcomm Inc Report, Texas Instruments  (TXN) – Get Texas Instruments Incorporated Report, Taiwan Semiconductor  (TSM) – Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Report and ON Semiconductor  (ON) – Get ON Semiconductor Corporation Report all reported solid results with strong outlooks.