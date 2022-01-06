Text size





A sign is posted in front of the Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Getty Images





Shares of





Nvidia



were inching lower Thursday following a price cut from a Truist, which raised concerns over short-term pressures on the stock.

Analyst William Stein cut his price target on the chip manufacturer to $350 from $389. Despite the price cut, he remained bullish on the company, reiterating his Buy rating on the stock.