Nvidia Reports Earnings Today. What to Expect.

Text size





Nvidia recently said it was slowing down the pace of its hiring.

Dreamstime





Nvidia



reports earnings after the close on Wednesday. While some analysts have expressed concerns over how weakness in the tech sector could impact the semiconductor maker, one analyst believes there may yet be a silver lining.

Demand for data centers has remained resilient, and could be a life raft for chip companies like Nvidia (ticker:

NVDA



) that are looking to shore up their bottom lines, wrote Citi analyst Atif Malik in a research note.