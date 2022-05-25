Nvidia falls short on guidance, stock down 9% after hours

Nvidia (NVDA) reported its Q1 earnings after the bell Wednesday, beating analysts’ expectations on revenue and earnings per share, but falling short on Q2 estimates.

Here are the most important numbers from the report compared to what Wall Street was expecting from the graphics card giant in the quarter.

Revenue: $8.29 billion versus $8.10 billion expected

Adjusted EPS: $1.36 versus $1.30 expected

Data Center: $3.75 billion versus $3.63 billion expected

Gaming: $3.62 billion versus $3.53 billion expected

Nvidia, however, missed on its Q2 revenue expectations. The company says it will see $8.1 billion in the upcoming quarter, while Wall Street was expecting $8.44 billion. Nvidia says it will miss out on some $500 million in revenue in the quarter due to the war in Ukraine and the impact of COVID lockdowns in China.

Shares of Nvidia were down more than 9%.

Nvidia’s earnings come as tech stocks have been especially pounded amid a broader market selloff. Nvidia shares are off more than 28% over the last three months, while shares of rival AMD (AMD) are off more than 20%.

Shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) have also suffered, falling 22%. Intel (INTC), meanwhile, has managed to stay roughly in line with the S&P 500, with shares dropping more than 9% compared to the index’s 7% decline.

Crucially for Nvidia, and gamers, graphics cards are finally returning to store shelves after months of crushing supply chain disruptions. That’s not to say the chip shortage is over, not by a long shot.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger predicts that the shortage will continue into 2024, which means we’re still far from returning to pre-pandemic availability for many semiconductors.

That said, Nvidia’s cards, along with AMD’s, are dropping in price thanks to the crash in cryptocurrency prices. A decrease in the price of crypto usually coincides with a drop in card prices as miners turn their attention away from buying up available supplies to mine coins.

Nvidia is also expected to unveil its latest graphics card lineup in the coming months. Dubbed the RTX 4000-series, the cards should provide a welcome performance boost over the company’s current RTX 3000-series line, not to mention boost Nvidia’s bottom line.

