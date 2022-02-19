The Hamden Journal

Nvidia Dipped on Earnings Report but Found Footing. Rally From Here?

It was not the reaction the bulls were hoping for after graphics-chip major Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report reported earnings.

Even as the company beat consensus expectations, Nvidia stock was slightly lower coming into Thursday’s session.

Once the opening bell rang, sellers leaned in and buyers were absent, driving the shares down more than 8.5% at one point Thursday morning. 

Now the shares are bouncing a bit, and the bulls are paring the losses. That’s fair, given that this is one of the higher-quality growth stocks out there.

