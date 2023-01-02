Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Curbed Stock Sales When Shares Slipped

Nvidia



stock tumbled in 2022, and as shares of the chip maker slid into the red early in the year, CEO Jensen Huang stopped selling.

Nvidia stock (ticker: NVDA) lost half its market value in 2022. In mid-February, Nvidia reported a strong fiscal fourth quarter. “We are seeing exceptional demand for Nvidia computing platforms,” Huang said in a statement at the time. A week later, Russia invaded Ukraine, an event that complicated chip making because key raw materials are concentrated in the two countries. Nvidia’s subsequent quarterly reports reflected the effects of the conflict, Covd-19 manufacturing shutdowns in China, and falling demand.