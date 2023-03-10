Nvidia, Broadcom, Mobileye Peer Monolithic Power Systems Etches Buy Point With 67% Growth

Fabless semiconductor designers like Nvidia (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO), Mobileye (MBLY) and Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) continue strong moves as artificial intelligence and other technologies drive demand. Now Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) has etched a new buy point, boosted by impressive growth.







Top-performing money managers have taken note. As the best mutual funds shoveled $4.5 billion into AVGO stock, they also scooped up over $210 million worth of shares in MPWR stock. Peers LSCC ($199 million) and MBLY ($207 million) also took in significant investments from leading funds.

Selected Fabless Semiconductor Leaders Company Symbol Composite Rating Broadcom AVGO 98 Lattice Semiconductor LSCC 98 Mobileye MBLY 98 Monolithic Power Systems MPWR 98 Nvidia NVDA 96

Monolithic Power Systems and fellow semiconductor companies score an unmistakable presence on IBD’s premier stock lists. MPWR earns a spot on the IBD 50 alongside Mobileye and Lattice Semiconductor. Monolithic Power Systems has also gained entry into the IBD Big Cap 20, joining Broadcom.

Plus, after recently falling off IBD Long-Term Leaders, MPS has reclaimed a spot on the watchlist of companies with strong earnings stability.

A stellar rise in NVDA stock earns it placement on IBD Leaderboard.

The fabless semiconductor group ranks an impressive No. 9 among the 197 industries IBD tracks.

Powering AI, Cloud Computing, Smart Homes, Autos And More

Founded in 1997, Monolithic Power Systems provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. With the aim of reducing energy and material consumption, the Kirkland, Wash.-based company has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary semiconductor process and system integration technologies.

The chip designer’s technologies drive power solutions across a wide range of industries and applications, including industrial applications, telecom infrastructure, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications.

Monolithic Power Systems is also working on powering the next sophisticated artificial intelligence system, addressing the multifaceted challenges of AI technology.

Monolithic Power Systems Drives Potent Growth

Over the last three years, Monolithic Power Systems has generated average annual earnings growth of 67%, including a 50% increase in the fourth quarter. For Q1, analysts forecast 32% EPS growth.

Sales growth has ranged from 25% to 58% over the last eight quarters. MPWR stock earns stellar marks in IBD Stock Checkup. It earns an A SMR Rating, which tracks sales growth, profit margins and return on equity.

AI Leader Eyes Real Breakout

Monolithic Power Systems continues to build a deep cup with handle showing a 530.85 buy point.

As last year’s bear market ravaged tech stocks like Nvidia and others, MPWR stock saw a 44% decline within its base. But it has fought back and now is just 5% shy of the new entry in positive chart action.

Monolithic has bounced off its 21-day exponential moving average. Plus, its 50-day line has moved back above its 200-day benchmark.

The relative strength line has jumped while the stock formed the right side of the base and has now hit a new 52-week high ahead of the potential breakout.

