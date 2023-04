KeyBanc Capital Markets is getting more optimistic about



Nvidia



and Advanced Micro Devices based upon the growing demand for artificial-intelligence applications.

On Monday, analyst John Vinh reaffirmed his Overweight ratings for



Nvidia



(ticker: NVDA) and



AMD



stock (AMD). He also raised his price targets on Nvidia stock to $320 from $280, and on AMD stock to $110 from $95.