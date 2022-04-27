Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

by

Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. 

The shares of Nvidia (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report, Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report, Micron Technology  (MU) – Get Micron Technology, Inc. Report, Texas Instruments  (TXN) – Get Texas Instruments Incorporated Report and even Intel  (INTC) – Get Intel Corporation Report have fallen sharply. 

Carmakers, for example, have idled production of certain vehicles due to a lack of chips. Waiting lists to acquire new vehicles have lengthened by many months at almost every producer.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.