Nvidia, AMD, Intel Price Targets Are Cut. This Analyst Sees Chip Demand Slowing.

Semiconductor stocks have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage.

But the tide may be turning for semiconductor manufacturers, warned Truist analyst William Stein.

“On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note.

Stein noted the cuts related mostly to production in the second quarter, but demand throughout the second half of the year remained strong. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

As a result, Stein adjusted his price targets for several key semiconductor stocks, including





Advanced Micro Devices



(ticker:





AMD



),





Intel



(





INTC



) and





Nvidia



(





NVDA



). His new price target for AMD is $111, down from $144, while Intel’s target was cut to $49 from $53. He retained a Hold rating on both the stocks.

Nvidia remained a Buy for Stein, even though he lowered his price target to $298 from $347. While he is constructive on the stock and continues to rate it a Buy, he said near-term price effects could become more volatile.

His favored stocks were





NXP Semiconductors



(





NXPI



),





Analog Devices



(





ADI



), and





ON Semiconductor



(





ON



), which he said were less exposed to demand from the computer, communications, and consumer segment and were more reliant on industrial and auto demand.

Semiconductor stocks had been on a tear over the last seven quarters, but have since begun to normalize, with semi stocks off 20% from their peak last December, Stein said.

AMD stock was down 1.5% to $102.23 on Friday. The stock has lost almost 30% this year. Intel was down 1% to $47.10, while Nvidia was down 2.4% to $236.38.

