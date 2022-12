Chip stocks were down early Thursday after



Micron Technology



reported weak results and said demand for semiconductors had softened.

Nvidia



(ticker: NVDA) declined 0.7% in premarket trading.



Advanced Micro Devices



(AMD) fell 1% and



Qualcomm



(QCOM) slipped 0.6%. Micron (MU) retreated almost 3% after reporting earnings late Wednesday.