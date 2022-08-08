NVAX Stock Plummets As Covid Vaccine Sales Lag; Novavax Slashes Guidance

Novavax (NVAX) widely missed Wall Street’s second-quarter forecasts Tuesday, leading the Covid vaccine maker to slash its guidance for 2022 and NVAX stock to crash.







In after-hours trading on today’s stock market, NVAX stock plummeted 30.7% near 39.70.

During the second quarter, Novavax lost $6.53 per share on $185.9 million in sales. Both metrics widely missed expectations. Analysts called for a gain of $5.54 per share and $1.02 billion in sales.

For the year, Novavax now expects $2 billion to $2.3 billion in sales, down from its prior forecast for $4 billion to $5 billion.

“Today, Novavax adjusted guidance for 2022 to account for several evolving market dynamics,” the company said in a written statement. “We remain confident in our vaccine as a strong additional choice. Its competitive product profile includes our vaccine’s (effectiveness), well-tolerated safety profile, durability of protection, and ability to address both current and future variant strains.”

More to follow.

