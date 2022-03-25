Nurse thought she won $600 on NC lottery ticket. That is, until she went to cash it in

When a North Carolina nurse drove to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to cash her ticket, she had no idea she was transporting such precious cargo.

The $2 ticket carried by Nikita Adeogun ended up being worth $113,715, according to lottery officials.

Adeogun said she was completely caught off guard.

“I thought maybe $600 or $700,” she told lottery officials.

The Dunn resident bought her 10x The Cash ticket from the Food Lion on East Cumberland Street, according to lottery officials. The clerk told Adeogun that she needed to visit the headquarters in Raleigh, about 40 miles away from where she lived, to cash the prize.

When Adeogun arrived at the headquarters, she found out she won the jackpot.

“My heart just stopped,” she said. “I’m just so grateful.”

She took home $80,750 after taxes.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000, according to the North Carolina Education lottery.

Adeogun told lottery officials she was going to use the money to pay some bills.

