Nurse Sandra Lindsay to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

The Queens nurse who got the first FDA-approved coronavirus vaccine will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Biden, the White House said.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse for Northwell Health, will be among the 17 recipients of the award, the nation’s highest civilian honor, along with gold medalist Simone Biles, actor Denzel Washington, the late Republican Sen. John McCain and the late co-founder of Apple Steve Jobs.

“I am humbled and honored to be among the 17 extraordinary recipients of The Presidential Medal of Freedom! This recognition is significant for me and my loved ones. It is also a huge recognition for my Northwell Health family, nurses and healthcare workers around the world, women, women of color, Jamaicans, minorities and immigrants to name a few! Read more about the remarkable contributions of the recipients to this great nation!” Lindsay said on her LinkedIn page after Friday’s announcement.

Sandra Lindsay received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 14, 2020. Mark Lennihan/Pool/AP

President Biden will award the Medal of Freedom to Sandra Lindsay at the White House on July 7. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sandra Lindsay was presented the “Outstanding American by Choice” award from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services last year. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Lindsay, an immigrant from Jamaica, was presented the “Outstanding American by Choice” award from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services by Biden last July.

She received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 14, 2020, and went on to get her second shot on Jan. 4, 2021, becoming the first person in the US to be fully vaccinated against the deadly virus.

The ceremony will be held at the White House on July 7.