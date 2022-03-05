Nurse aide accused of sexually assaulting three elderly men at facility

Massillon Police Department

MASSILLON – A former employee at a local assisted living facility is accused of sexually assaulting elderly men there.

Tiara L. Ford, 23, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Thursday at her home, according to Stark County Jail records. Her addresses are listed in court and jail records as Roslyn Avenue SW in Canton and Arapahoe Road SE in Massillon.

Ford was indicted Thursday and warrants were issued, charging her with rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Massillon police announced Friday afternoon that her arrest followed a two-week investigation into her employment as a state tested nurse aide at The Inn at University Village, an assisted living facility.

“The investigation led to video recordings of Ms. Ford sexually assaulting elderly residents of the facility,” according to the news release.

Stark County court records show the incidents reportedly occurred between Dec. 1, 2019 and Dec. 4, 2021. The men were in their late 80s and early 90s. The court records also allege Ford was well aware that their “ability to consent or resist was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition or because of advanced age.”

The release noted that the facility is fully cooperating with police conducting the investigation.

A woman who answered the phone at The Inn at University Village on Friday afternoon told The Canton Repository that the facility has no comment at this time.

Ford’s jail paperwork lists her as unemployed.

She remained behind bars late Friday, held without bond pending court hearings.

Police are asking anyone with information about any of the incidents to call them at 330-830-1734 as the investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Tiara Ford is charged with rape and gross sexual imposition