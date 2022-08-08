Nurse accused in fiery Los Angeles crash facing murder charges

The nurse who allegedly caused the fiery Los Angeles car crash that killed six people — including a pregnant woman and her unborn child — was charged with murder on Monday, prosecutors said.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was hit with six counts of murder, and also faces five counts of vehicular manslaughter, LA County District Attorney George Gascón told reporters, calling the wreck “a terrible tragedy.”

Linton, a nurse with Kaiser Permanente’s West LA Medical Center, is alleged to have been going more than 100mph in a 35mph zone shortly before blowing through a red light Thursday afternoon.

Her Mercedes struck at least five other cars, setting at least three on fire.

Asherey Ryan, who was pregnant, died in the crash, as did her 11-month-old son Allonzo, and her boyfriend Reynold Lester. The family was reportedly heading to a prenatal checkup at the time of the collision.

Two other women were killed in the crash. They have not yet been publicly identified.

Video of the crash showed Linton’s car speeding through the intersection. RMGNews/Twitter

Six children and two adults were also injured in the wreck.

Linton was among the injured, police said. She has since been released from the hospital and was being held in lieu of $9 million bail at LA County’s Century Regional Detention Facility, officials said earlier Monday.

A California Highway Patrol official said the aftermath of the crash “almost looks like a war zone,” describing a scene of crushed and burned-out vehicles with car parts scattered throughout the street.