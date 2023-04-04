Nurse Able On ‘M*A*S*H’ Was 84 – The Hamden Journal

Judy Farrell, who recurred on the hit series M*A*S*H as the 4077’s Nurse Able, died Sunday after suffering a stroke, according to multiple media outlets. She was 84.

The former wife of M*A*S*H star Mike Farrell, who played Captain B.J. Hunnicutt in the 1972-1983 CBS sitcom, Judy Farrell portrayed Nurse Able in eight episodes of the series, including the record-setting series finale “Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen.” The two and a half hour episode drew more than 105 million viewers and a 60.2 rating/77 share.

Prior to her role on M*A*S*H, Farrell made appearances on suchs 1960s and ’70s series as Judd For The Defense, Get Smart, The Interns, Medical Center, Emergency!, The Rookies and The Partridge Family. In the ’80s she had guest roles on Benson and Fame. Her most recent role was in the 2006 comedy film Long-Term Relationship.

Farrell later became a writer for the ABC soap opera Port Charles.

The Farrells divorced in 1983. Two years later she married Joe Bratcher, who survives her, as do children Michael and Erin.