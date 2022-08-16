Nunez knows he let his teammates down; Vieira proud of Palace

“I cannot really be disappointed with the result because of the story of the game. I am proud of the performance. This was a proper LFC game, the way we started and put them under pressure. Palace had an idea, to sit deep and look for counter attacks.

“It is really uncomfortable to play against them, especially with the quality, speed and technique they have. I don’t know how many shots they blocked in the first half.”

…

“Not the start (to the season) we wanted, but two points is the least of our problems right now. It’s really tricky with injuries. We have to use next week to maybe bring one or two back, although I don’t know if that is possible.

“We have lost Darwin now as well, which does not help, but [Roberto Firmino] might be back, we will see.”

…

“Darwin knows he let his teammates down. I will talk to him. It was not a reaction we want to see. He knows he will be challenged in this way, center halves will do that, but it is not a reaction we want.

“But we will use the time productively. We will use the suspension for physical work to make him strong — not a punishment, but to make him stronger.”

…

“Everything went against us in the week before, it was like we had a witch in the building with all the injuries, so I am proud in the way we responded.

“We needed direction to get in behind the line of five and I thought we were really strong. That was the message before the game.”