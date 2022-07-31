Nunes vs Pena stream, latest updates and results tonight

Two rematches will top the card at UFC 277 this evening, with gold on the line in each.

Follow live updates and results from UFC 277, below.

Julianna Pena (C) vs Amanda Nunes 2 (women’s bantamweight title)

Moreno def. Kara-France via third-round TKO (body kick, punches; 4:34)

Pavlovich def. Lewis via first-round TKO (punches, 0:55)

Pantoja def. Perez via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 1:31)

Ankalaev def. Smith via second-round TKO (punches, 3:09)

Pena is out next. She looks very focused.

For the first time in a long time, Nunes is out first before one of her fights!

It’s time… Next up is the main event!

Never in UFC history have two fighters fought one another twice.

Moreno vs Figueiredo 4 looks likely, though…

Figueiredo: “This guy here, tonight is his night.”

Figueiredo is now in the ring, facing off with Moreno.

Plenty of respect between the flyweights.

Deiveson Figueiredo, who holds the ‘disputed’ belt, is ringside.

Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via third-round TKO (body kick, punches; 4:34).

Moreno vs Kara-France – Round 3

Close rounds. Possibly one apiece.

Kara-France sweeps Moreno then lands some heavy punches and elbows with the Mexican on the mat!

Moreno gets back to his feet, but he’s been badly cut on his face! It was one of the elbows that did it. Moreno tries to put the pressure back on Kara-France.

Kara-France times a right hand beautifully. He’s seizing momentum here… But Moreno digs a body kick into Kara-France’s ribs and then connects with a hook as the Kiwi retreats.

Kara-France goes for a single-leg takedown, but Moreno slips free and lands a spinning back fist as he does! He then hurts Kara-France BADLY with another kick to the body!

Kara-France drops to the mat, and Moreno forces the stoppage with a series of punches! The former champion is now interim champion!

Moreno vs Kara-France – Round 2

Moreno rolls under a hook and grabs hold of Kara-France, initiating a Thai clinch and landing a knee to the head in close.

Kara-France is able to get free and move away. Slapping inside leg kick by Moreno. Kara-France goes for a head kick, Moreno ducks under and gets a body lock.

He pushes Kara-France to the fence and weighs down on the Kiwi. Great work by Kara-France to escape, however, and he evades an elbow off the break as well.

Kara-France trips Moreno in essence, with a low kick landing as the Mexican misses with a head kick.

Moreno bounces back to his feet and goes to work on his opponent’s body.

Moreno vs Kara-France – Round 1

Moreno’s lead hand is outstretched as is often the case with him; Kara-France slaps it away.

Kara-France lands a low kick while blocking a head kick! It nearly trips Moreno. The Mexican fires back with a grazing, wide left hook.

Moreno is the one pressing forward so far. Kara-France kicks low; Moreno hooks to the head. Kara-France lands a big overhand right!

Moreno responds by shooting for a double-leg takedown. The Kiwi wriggles free, however. Again he kicks low, and again Moreno hits back with a hook up top.

More leg kicks from Kara-France, but still Moreno comes forward.

Moreno vs Kara-France – Round 1

“Mexico” is the early chant from the crowd in Dallas. Kara-France is bidding to become the City Kickboxing gym’s third UFC champion. The others are incumbent: Alexander Volkanovski at featherweight and Israel Adesanya at middleweight.

There’s an early pause in the action after an accidental low blow by Kara-France. The Kiwi’s eye is already red from some Moreno jabs.

Kara-France knocked down Moreno twice in Round 1 of their first meeting but lost on points.

We’re about to find out how things will play out this time…

Let’s go!

Kara-France looks very intense during his walkout. Lots of cheers for Moreno as he emerges next.

UFC 277 LIVE

Sergei Pavlovich def. Derrick Lewis via first-round TKO (punches, 0:55).

Lewis vs Pavlovich – Round 1

Pavlovich wobbles Lewis with a right hook and pours on more punches as Lewis retreats! Some uppercuts get through the American’s guard…

Another right hook puts down Lewis! He’s immediately back to his feet, but not before referee Dan Miragliotta steps in! It’s waved off!

Lewis is devastated, but it’s too late. That will go down as a TKO loss for the Texan – his third in his home state over the last 12 months.

Pavlovich plays up to the fans’ boos.

Here we go!

Lewis’ record stands at 26-9, 1 No Contest.

Lots of boos for russian Pavlovich, who is 15-1 as a pro with 12 KO/TKO wins.

Lewis is fighting in his home state of Texas. In his last fight, against Tai Tuivasa, and against Ciryl Gane last summer, Lewis was finished on home turf.

Next up, it’s a heavyweight contest between former title challenger Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich!

Expecting a knockout here wouldn’t be unfounded…

Alexandre Pantoja def. Alex Perez via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 1:31).

It’s going down as a rear naked choke.

Pantoja holds wins over both Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France, who clash in tonight’s co-main event to crown an interim flyweight champion.

Could the Brazilian be next for the winner of that bout? The victor of the co-main event will surely face Deiveson Figueiredo in a unification bout next, but Pantoja may lie in wait down the line…

Pantoja vs Perez – Round 1

Pantoja and Perez get at it right away! Pantoja comes forward with a flurry of strikes, putting Perez under immense pressure.

Pantoja quickly slips around Perez and jumps on his back! He tries for a rear naked choke… at the moment he can only get a neck crank…

Perez taps!!! It’s already over!

Pantoja vs Perez is under way!

Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez is up next at flyweight – two contenders set to clash in an important bout for the division.

Not quite as important as tonight’s co-main event, which sees former champion Brandon Moreno face Kai Kara-France for the interim belt, but important nonetheless.

Smith is helped out of the arena.

Nine wins in a row for Ankalaev, who is edging closer to a light heavyweight title shot.

Magomed Ankalaev def. Anthony Smith via second-round TKO (punches, 3:09).

Ankalaev vs Smith – Round 2

Smith suggests to his corner that one of his ankles is somewhat injured.

He comes forward at the start of Round 2 in any case. He soon tries for a double-leg takedown against the fence, but Ankalaev defends well.

He sprawls and keeps Smith at bay, before managing to get in a dominant position on top and fire off strikes!

They’re heavy shots, and the referee steps in! It’s all over! Smith tells the referee that his leg is broken…

Ankalaev vs Smith – Round 1

Smith hops back to avoid a front kick to the body. Both fighters then clash legs while kicking at the same time.

Smith shoots a right straight onto the chin of southpaw Ankalaev. The American then flicks out a few low kicks.

Smith catches a front kick and fires off another low kick. The fans want more action, though, their boos suggest.

Ankalaev lands a grazing high kick. A messy exchange then sees Smith stumble backwards onto the mat, where Ankalaev kicks at his legs.

Here we go.

Ankalaev wastes no time in getting to the ring.

Smith challenged then-champion Jon Jones for the belt at 205lbs in March 2019, losing via unanimous decision.

UFC 277 LIVE

03:20 , Alex Pattle

American Smith is out first to “Return Of The Mack”. A stellar record.

Dagestani Ankalaev has won eight in a row ahead of this bout, while Smith is on a three-fight winning streak.

Smith (36-16) is ranked fifth in the division, while Ankalaev (17-1) is fourth.

The main card begins with a clash of light heavyweight contenders: Magomed Ankalaev and former title challenger Anthony Smith.

Julianna Pena (C) vs Amanda Nunes 2 (women’s bantamweight title)

Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France 2 (interim flyweight title)

Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)

Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez (flyweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith (light heavyweight)

Next up is the main card!

Alex Morono def. Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Morono vs Semelsberger – Round 3

Semelsberger’s eye has almost fully swollen shut. A doctor will have a look at it… and let him continue!

Semelsberger comes out swinging… he lands a flying knee! Morono is down! He tries to grapple his way out of the situation…

Eventually the pair stand. Morono’s mouthguard came out at some point… Semelsberger is grappling Morono against the fence, where referee Dan Miragliotta puts Morono’s mouthguard back in.

Semelsberger’s team are telling him to fight as if he needs a finish, which he probably does. It doesn’t come, though, and the judges will be required.

Morono vs Semelsberger – Round 2

Morono backs up for a while, frustrating Semelsberger with his elusivity before timing a clean one-two.

A counter jab stings Semelsberger, who is loading up on his shots. A right hook does land for him after a few missed efforts, though.

Morono now checks a couple of low kicks and lands a few winging right hooks. The latter are in part enabled, it seems, by the cut around Semelsberger’s left eye.

Semelsberger is able to secure a takedown, however, landing straight in guard. Morono looks for an armbar in response, but he runs out of time in the round.

He also takes a few heavy strikes from above before the buzzer.

Morono vs Semelsberger – Round 1

Semelsberger blocks a spinning back kick to the body. Morono stings him with a well-timed counter jab, though.

Again Morono tries for a spinning back kick, this time up top, but he misses. A one-two lands for Morono, however.

Morono suggests he was poked in the left eye… Yes, a replay confirms it, but he doesn’t need much of a pause in action before being okay to continue.

Semelsberger has a cut around his left eye.

Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger at welterweight is up next.

Dober says that boxing world champion Terence Crawford was in his corner, shouting at him to throw the left to the body!

Not a bad man to have in your corner…

Drew Dober def. Rafael Alves via third-round KO (body punch, 1:30).

Dober vs Alves – Round 3

A spinning back kick by Alves catches Dober on the back of the head. Alves then shoots for a single-leg takedown from some distance, and Dober defends well.

OH! OUT OF NOWHERE! IT’S OVER!

Dober launches a left straight into the ribs of Alves, and the Brazilian just folds at once!

Dober vs Alves – Round 2

Good start to this round by Dober. He lands a left hook to the body then a left straight upstairs. Then a hard body kick. He’s increasing the volume of his output, and Alves is already breathing hard.

Again and again the American targets the body of Alves with left hands. Alves is finally able to get his back off the fence, but he’s not throwing anything really.

Now the Brazilian begins to throw counter shots, though, and he lands with a couple of right hands. Now he connects with a knee to the body as Dober moves in close.

Alves is actually the more accurate puncher right now, but Dober still has all the forward movement. We’ll have a pause in the action after an accidental eye poke by Dober.

Alves is ready to go again, and Dober apologises. HEAVY left hooks land for both men, and the same again! Alves with good head movement now against the fence, and he dances to celebrate.

Dober vs Alves – Round 1

A strange start to the fight. Alves seems to be bothered by some loose tape on his toes, but the referee won’t let him cut it.

The Brazilian is forced to get into action, and he soon tries a capoeira kick and lands a good punch-kick combination on southpaw Dober.

Alves with a clean left hook, though, which leads straight into a guillotine attempt! The choke isn’t in, but Alves is able to drag Dober to the mat and get into half-guard.

Alves is unable to advance the position so stands, before throwing two spiteful kicks at a prone Dober’s legs. Dober jumps back to his feet and gets after Alves.

Alves lands winging hooks off both sides, but still Dober comes forward. Alves is backed up against the fence but shows off some good head movement.

Next we have a lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Rafael Alves.

That should probably have been a unanimous-decision win for Abdelwahab, who was a late replacement opponent for Mayes and is now 6-0 as a pro.

Hamdy Abdelwahab def. Don’Tale Mayes via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Mayes vs Abdelwahab – Round 3

Abdelwahab is the first Egyptian to fight in the UFC, as of tonight.

He secures a body-lock takedown early in this final round! Mayes’ back is against the fence. He’s able to stand but takes some punches to the face as he does.

Abdelwahab immediately drags Mayes back down again. The Egyptian moves into half-guard. He’s doing as much as he can to progress the position and fire off strikes, so as to ensure that he and Mayes aren’t stood up by the referee.

But eventually they are… Mayes tries for a finish on the feet and lands a huge one-two to end the fight! We’ll go to the judges’ scorecards.

Mayes vs Abdelwahab – Round 2

Abdelwahab catches Mayes with a hard punch almost at once. Mayes comes back with a leg kick and a straight left over the top! It hurts Abdelwahab!

He is in trouble! Mayes is firing off punches, and Abdelwahab’s left eye is swelling badly! He doesn’t know where he is…

He’s able to regather his senses – for now, at least. Mayes buries a kick into the left side of Abdelwahab’s torso, reddening it. He narrowly misses with a front kick, and Abdelwahab tries for his own body kick but accidentally catches Mayes below the belt.

After a brief pause, the action resumes. Mayes with an ill-advised takedown attempt, and Abdelwahab stuffs it! He lands on top and gets some good elbows off on Mayes.

Mayes vs Abdelwahab – Round 1

Mayes stands southpaw. Plenty of activity from both men early on – up top and in terms of leg kicks.

Abdelwahab seems to hit Mayes on the shoulder with a right hand, but it still pushes back Mayes…

Abdelwahab catches Mayes a couple more times in punching exchanges, and eventually Mayes goes down with a delayed reaction! Abdelwahab follows him along the fence, pouring on more punches. He then grabs hold of Mayes and drags him to the mat.

Mayes is back to his feet but fully in Abdelwahab’s control… but the referee separates the pair.

Mayes lands a big right hand late in the round, but Abdelwahab takes it well!

Next up is Don’Tale Mayes vs Hamdy Abdelwahab at heavyweight.

That third round, and fight therefore, could have gone either way – but that felt a fair result.

Klose proceeds to call out Tony Ferguson.

Drakkar Klose def. Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Klose vs Garcia – Round 3

We are probably looking at one round apiece. Klose comes forward once again, switching stances still.

Garcia with another double-leg takedown attempt… and he’s successful, getting Klose to the fence and down against the cage wall. Klose bounces back up, however, and moves into space.

The pair engage in a Thai clinch and trade hooks to the body and uppercuts to the head. Klose gets off the better strikes as the lightweights separate, but Garcia is still throwing back with a decent amount of accuracy.

Klose swings a heavy leg kick into the body of Garcia, who tries for a takedown in response but is denied. Klose goes for a takedown himself, but this time Garcia defends.

We’ll go to the judges’ scorecards.

Klose vs Garcia – Round 2

Klose just about connects with a right hand as he closes distance to Garcia, who then defends a takedown attempt well.

The pair move back into the open, with Garcia now on the front foot for the first time tonight. Klose stands southpaw, and both men throw plenty of feints.

Garcia ducks under a hook and drives a double-leg takedown! Perfectly executed. He moves into half-guard and tries to get off some strikes. The referee deems that Garcia isn’t doing enough with the position, however, and stands up both fighters.

Klose comes forward with a flurry of punches, with a right hand appearing to trouble Garcia, who tries for a takedown late in the round to stem the tide. He’s not quite successful with it, but he makes it to the buzzer.

Klose vs Garcia – Round 1

Klose presses forward early on. Garcia tries to fend him off with an overhand right, but Klose defends well against it.

Again Garcia misses with an overhand right, and he’s grazed by a counter uppercut from Klose. Harsh outside low kick from Klose; it lands high.

Klose keeps coming forward, switching stances all the while. He tries for a takedown against the fence, but Garcia is able to create space, landing an elbow off the break.

Klose closes the distance and gets a body lock, swiftly taking the back and wrapping up one of Garcia’s legs. Klose secures the takedown, but Garcia is quickly back up to his feet. Klose trips Garcia, though, to get him down again.

Some solid punches here from Klose, who still has the back.

And we’re under way…

Here we go, Rafa Garcia vs Drakkar Klose at lightweight.

While we wait for the next fight, here’s some light reading: our exclusive interview with Julianna Pena from December, just before she took the women’s bantamweight title from Amanda Nunes.

The pair rematch tonight in the UFC 277 main event, as featherweight title holder Nunes looks to become a dual-weight champion once more.

Julianna Pena: ‘I’m not Nostradamus, but I predict a win against Amanda Nunes’

And with that, it’s time to move from the early prelims to the standard prelims!

From first to last in time order, they look like this:

Rafa Garcia vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Don’Tale Mayes vs Hamdy Abdelwahab (heavyweight)

Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves (lightweight)

Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger (welterweight)

We’ll be providing round-by-round updates.

Michael Morales def. Adam Fugitt via third-round TKO (punches, 1:09).

Joselyne Edwards def. Ji Yeon Kim via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27).

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Ihor Potieria via second-round TKO (punches, 3:33).

The early prelims are under way as we speak!

We’ll have round-by-round updates once the prelims start at 1am BST, but for now we’ll just be providing results.

The first fight of the night is complete: Orion Cosce def. Mike Mathetha via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Here’s a look at tonight’s card in full:

Main card

Julianna Pena (C) vs Amanda Nunes 2 (women’s bantamweight title)

Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France 2 (interim flyweight title)

Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)

Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez (flyweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger (welterweight)

Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves (lightweight)

Justin Tafa vs Hamdy Abdelwahab (heavyweight)

Rafa Garcia vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Early prelims

Adam Fugitt vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs Joselyne Edwards (women’s flyweight)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria (light heavyweight)

Orion Cosce vs Mike Mathetha (welterweight)

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of UFC 277!

Two rematches will top the card this evening, with gold on the line in each.

In the main event, women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes looks to regain her status as a dual-weight title holder, challenging Julianna Pena for the bantamweight belt that she lost to the American late last year. Pena (11-4) submitted Nunes (21-5) in the second round at UFC 269 in December, winning the title in what is deemed one of the biggest upsets in the history of mixed martial arts. She will attempt to prove that the result was no fluke when she takes on Brazilian Nunes, the consensus greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time, once again tonight.

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will go head to head to crown an interim flyweight champion. The pair clashed in 2019, with Moreno winning via unanimous decision during an unbeaten run that led to the Mexican claiming the undisputed title in 2021. He dropped the belt to Deiveson Figueiredo, the man he dethroned, this January, and a title unification bout with the Brazilian awaits the winner of tonight’s co-main event between Moreno (19-6-2) and New Zealander Kara-France (24-9, 1 NC).