Nuggets trade JaMychal Green to Oklahoma City

ESPN Sources: Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34. – 12:31 PM

Scott Agness: Duke’s A.J. Griffin was dripping sweat after his solo workout for the Pacers. This one had a different feel. We did not get to see any of it, he answered questions for five minutes and then was escorted away. He’s only worked out for the Blazers, but has a few more scheduled. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / June 13, 2022

Quinton Mayo: Texas A&M; guard Quenton Jackson worked out for the Miami Heat today, per source. -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / June 13, 2022

Josh Robbins: Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley said he has upcoming workouts scheduled with the Grizzlies, Heat and Bulls. Wesley worked out for the Wizards this morning and said he previously worked out for the Nuggets, Spurs, Cavaliers, Hornets, Bucks and Pistons. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / June 13, 2022