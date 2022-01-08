Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Nuggets’ upcoming schedule for the DeMarcus Cousins 10-day stint:

At OKC

At LAC

LAL

UTA

LAC – 8:47 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Look, I don’t think it’s going to work, but it should be Denver’s prerogative to look far and wide for center options that can help the team. Perhaps Boogie can do that, especially in short stints.

I’m as curious as everyone else. – 8:47 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

If Boogie balls out for Mike Malone in Denver, it might be enough for some Kings fans to just call it. – 8:45 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

I gotta say, I am pretty excited for the Jokic-Boogie-Malone era. Nervous. But excited. – 8:43 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

The Nuggets are signing veteran big man DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, a source told @TheUndefeated – 8:43 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Asked if the Warriors might be interested in adding DeMarcus Cousins (now available), Steve Kerr says that’s a personnel issue. In short, no. – 5:10 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

The Boogie waiver debate has me thinking of the most randomly controversial Bucks moves of the past few decades. I’ll start: in 2009 I was really annoyed the Bucks didn’t match the Wolves’ four-year, $16m offer sheet for Ramon Sessions. – 12:56 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks have officially requested waivers on big man DeMarcus Cousins. A roughly $2+ million tax bill was also going to come along with keeping him for the rest of the season.

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 5:25 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

I guess Boogie can’t play anymore in the eyes of some stay-at-home amateur scouts, but in 17 games with the Bucks he averaged 9 and 6, hit 13 threes and had 8 blocks. He would instantly be the second-best big man on the Bulls roster. – 12:48 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Why the Bucks will waive DeMarcus Cousins and open up a roster spot

cbssports.com/nba/news/why-t… – 12:28 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Boogie was a great band-aid for this team when they needed it most, but he was essentially the big man equivalent to signing Brandon Jennings in 2018. I’m honestly floored by the overwhelming negative reaction to the decision to move on – 11:55 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks decided to move on from DeMarcus Cousins.

A closer look at why, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3052732/2022/0… – 11:43 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Bucks to waive DeMarcus Cousins to open up roster spot

sportando.basketball/en/bucks-to-wa… – 2:53 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Kyrie’s return, Dirk’s jersey retirement, Milwaukee’s surprising decision to part company with Boogie Cousins, Becky Hammon’s looming exit to the WNBA and everything else happening in this league … let’s discuss Thursday at 1 PM ET in the @SpotifyGrnroom. See you there … – 1:41 AM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

New @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌

The Bucks cut Boogie which overshadowed a loss to Toronto.

-Why?

-Financial implications

-Looking ahead to the postseason

-Why Boogie and not others?

-Forecasting future moves

📺 https://t.co/UYwZ0c7F90

🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or75rZX pic.twitter.com/ax3KEzMjE4 – 12:51 AM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

The overwhelming disappointment to the Boogie Cousins decision is a little surprising to me. Just wrapped up with Frank on @lockedonbucks. We tried to look at the decision from all angles. Join the conversation in the YouTube comment section! – 12:28 AM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

Boogie’s LEBRON this year: +1.51. EPM: +0.1. Weird decision to cut him. – 11:58 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

At @TheAthletic: Bucks to move on from DeMarcus Cousins; here’s why they’re still searching for a backup big man theathletic.com/3052732/2022/0… – 11:45 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Our headline story on the Bucks’ decision to waive DeMarcus Cousins is now live at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/news/bucks-pla… – 11:31 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Milwaukee Bucks GM Jon Horst: “There’s nothing that would prevent us from partnering with DeMarcus (Cousins) again…He was so good for us.” ESPN story: es.pn/3t3t66O – 11:28 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

On waiving DeMarcus Cousins to open roster spot for trade deadline, Bucks GM Jon Horst tells ESPN: “We wouldn’t have been able to get through this difficult stretch of the season as successfully as we did without DeMarcus…He was so good for us and hopefully we helped him too.” – 11:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

DeMarcus Cousins has had a weird career:

-Languishes in Sacramento for years

-Traded during the All-Star Game

-Gets hurt just as he’s balling out for New Orleans and about to hit free agency

-Hurt multiple more times

-Cut after putting up 15/10 for the champs.

Rough run. – 10:34 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bobby Portis just blocked a Pascal Siakam floater into DeMarcus Cousins’ waiting arms on the Bucks’ bench. And then he let Siakam know about it.

Raptors up, 114-107, with 37.8 left, but just 4.3 left on the shotclock for them. – 10:16 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

DeMarcus Cousins has 15 points and 10 rebounds for the #Bucks. It’s his second double-double of the season. – 9:45 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

If Fred had won jump ball vs. Boogie, forget All-Star, he’s the real MVP. – 9:00 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Boogie looking like a King again. – 8:56 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks are STILL shooting 60% from the floor with 4:16 to go in the first half.

Khris Middleton and DeMarcus Cousins have 11 points each to lead the team. Toronto (52%) has three players in double figures. – 8:55 PM

Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks plan to waive center DeMarcus Cousins, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Bucks are opting for roster flexibility ahead of league-wide contract guarantee date Friday. There’s expected to be interest in Cousins as a free agent. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 6, 2022

“We wouldn’t have been able to get through this difficult stretch of the season as successfully as we did without DeMarcus,” Horst told ESPN on Wednesday night. “At the end of the day, we made a strategic decision to have an open roster spot, but there’s nothing that would prevent us from partnering with DeMarcus again down the road. He was so good for us, and hopefully we helped him too.” -via ESPN / January 6, 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent center DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins, 31, is a 10-year NBA veteran with averages of 20.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocked shots in 606 career regular season games for the Kings, Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets and Clippers. -via NBA.com / November 30, 2021