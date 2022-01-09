Nuggets likely to sign DeMarcus Cousins just after Bucks let him go

Wednesday night, DeMarcus Cousins scored 15 points and grabbed 10 boards for the Bucks in a loss to the Raptors. Through 17 games, he averaged a solid 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for a team in need of quality big man play while Brook Lopez recovers from back surgery.

After that game, the Bucks waived Cousins.

Now comes a report the Nuggets likely are picking Cousins up on a 10-day contract.

Malone got a lot out of Cousins when both were in Sacramento, before the Kings canned Malone in one of the more inexplicable coach firings in recent NBA history.

The Bucks letting Cousins go was strictly a financial move, his contract was about to become guaranteed for the season. Bobby Portis has impressed as the starting center in Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo has played more center (those are the Bucks’ most dangerous lineups), and the Bucks expect Lopez to return this season. They didn’t want to fill a roster spot and pay Cousins on top of that. Instead, they signed Luke Kornet to a 10-day contract.

The Bucks loss is the Nuggets’ gain.

