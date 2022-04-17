Nuggets’ DeMarcus Cousins ejected vs. Warriors in fourth quarter of Game 1

Boogie ejected vs. Warriors after two fourth-quarter techs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

DeMarcus Cousins was cheered by Warriors fans on Saturday, but it wasn’t for the reason he would’ve liked.

Cousins, the one-time Warrior and now a member of the Denver Nuggets, was ejected in Game 1 at Chase Center after arguing with the officials and picking up two quick technical fouls in succession in the fourth quarter.

It’s unclear what Cousins said while the Nuggets were on defense, but the veteran official Scott Foster rang him up and sent him to the locker room with 10:28 left in the fourth quarter and the Warriors up 92-76.

Cousins, who is no stranger to technical fouls, picked up 10 technicals and one ejection during the regular season despite only joining the Nuggets in January, according to Spotrac.

RELATED: Boogie: Splash Bros, championship DNA make Warriors tough foe

He spent the 2018-19 season with the Warriors and played during the NBA Finals, but injuries prevented him from fully participating in the playoffs that season.

Cousins had seven points, two rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes before he was tossed. The Nuggets are using Cousins off the bench to spell star Nikola Jokic, so it would be in the team’s best interest if Boogie was available and not being sent to the showers early.