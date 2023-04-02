Nuggets, Bucks hold top seeds; Lakers, Mavericks vie for play-in spots

The Milwaukee Bucks are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference while the Denver Nuggets hold the top spot out West entering the final week of the regular season.
The Bucks are 1 ½ games ahead of the No. 2 Boston Celtics in the East with five games remaining. The Nuggets have a two-game lead over the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference followed by the Sacramento Kings, who are on the verge of securing no less than the No. 3 seed.
The Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls appear to be headed for the play-in tournament in the East. The play-in race in the wild West is still undecided with six teams are separated by a total of three games.
The Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder would earn play-in berths if the season ended today, but the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz are still in the mix. The Mavericks, trying to salvage a postseason appearance after making a blockbuster trade to pair Luka Doncic with Kyrie Irving, are a half-game behind the Thunder for the final play-in spot.
Some of these races will come down to the final game of the season. While we watch the drama unfold, here’s a look at our latest NBA power rankings.
* Through games played 3/31
1. Milwaukee Bucks (55-22)
Last week: 1
2. Boston Celtics (55-24)
Last week: 2
3. Philadelphia 76ers (51-26)
Last week: 3
4. Denver Nuggets (51-26)
Last week: 4
5. Memphis Grizzlies (49-28)
Last week: 6
6. Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30)
Last week: 5
7. Sacramento Kings (47-30)
Last week: 7
8. New York Knicks (45-33)
Last week: 8
9. Phoenix Suns (42-35)
Last week: 10
10. Brooklyn Nets (42-35)
Last week: 11
11. Los Angeles Clippers (41-37)
Last week: 12
12. Golden State Warriors (41-37)
Last week: 13
13. Miami Heat (40-37)
Last week: 9
14. Los Angeles Lakers (39-38)
Last week: 17
15. New Orleans Pelicans (39-38)
Last week: 19
16. Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39)
Last week: 15
17. Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40)
Last week: 14
18. Toronto Raptors (38-39)
Last week: 21
19. Atlanta Hawks (38-39)
Last week: 18
20. Chicago Bulls (37-40)
Last week: 22
21. Dallas Mavericks (37-40)
Last week: 16
22. Utah Jazz (36-41)
Last week: 20
23. Washington Wizards (34-43)
Last week: 25
24. Indiana Pacers (34-44)
Last week: 23
25. Orlando Magic (33-44)
Last week: 26
26. Portland Trail Blazers (32-45)
Last week: 24
27. Charlotte Hornets (26-52)
Last week: 27
28. San Antonio Spurs (19-58)
Last week: 28
29. Houston Rockets (19-59)
Last week: 29
30. Detroit Pistons (16-61)
Last week: 30