Nucor Warns On Earnings As Steel Prices Soften; NUE Stock Falls

Nucor (NUE) said Wednesday that it now expects third-quarter earnings that are well below analyst estimates, attributing the shortfall to “metal margin contraction and reduced shipping volumes particularly at our sheet and plate mills.”

Nucor now predicts earnings of $6.30 to $6.40 per share, well below estimates of $7.56 a share from analysts polled by FactSet. The steelmaker didn’t comment on economic conditions.

NUE stock fell 6.5% in early Wednesday stock market action. Among other steel plays, Steel Dynamics (STLD) fell 3.6% and U.S. Steel (X) dropped 3.2%.

Steel Dynamics and U.S. Steel generally update earnings guidance a day or two after Nucor, so another update is likely this week.

Steel Prices Fall

The near-term futures contract for hot-rolled coil has pulled back to about $800 from about $915 when Nucor reported second-quarter earnings on July 21. That likely has contributed to narrower profit margins.

In its second-quarter earnings statement, Nucor said it expected results to fall sequentially in the third quarter after a quarterly record profit of $9.67 per share. The company already anticipated lower expected shipment volumes and prices, but may have been surprised at the extent of the weakness.

Increases In Steel Supply

With no comment on a changed demand outlook, Nucor may be feeling the effects of increased steel industry supply, which was one of the reasons for caution going into 2022. That could explain why shipment volumes are apparently off more than expected. There was no mention of production downtime.

Some Nucor markets remain solid. The steel products segment is expected to have “another strong quarter,” with earnings roughly in line with the second quarter of 2022.

Raw materials segment earnings also are expected to be similar to the second quarter of 2022. And Nucor said it’s still on track for its most profitable year ever. That suggests things may be stabilizing at a lower level, rather than snowballing.

STLD stock had been close to a cup-with-handle buy point ahead of Tuesday’s market bloodbath, following the CPI report. NUE stock also had been testing key resistance near 146. X stock remains deep in a consolidation, below its 200-day line.

