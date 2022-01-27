The Hamden Journal

Nucor stock rallies as profit soars and tops expectations, as steel prices per ton nearly doubles

Nucor stock rallies as profit soars and tops expectations, as steel prices per ton nearly doubles

Shares of Nucor Corp.
NUE,
-1.22%
rallied 2.1% in premarket trading Thursday, to bounce off a six-month closing low in the previous session, after the steel maker fourth-quarter profit that rose above expectations while sales nearly doubled but came up shy, and said demand is expected to remain strong to start 2022. Net income jumped to $2.25 billion, or $7.97 a share, from $398.8 million, or $1.30 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $7.85. Sales grew 97.0% to $10.36 billion, as the average sales price per ton increased 99%, but was below the FactSet consensus of $10.45 billion. Total steel mill shipments rose 1%. “End use market demand remains strong for steel and steel products, and we are confident that 2022 will be another year of strong profitability for Nucor,” the company said in a statement. The stock has tumbled 14.0% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the SPDR Materials Select Sector ETF
XLB,
-1.04%
has slipped 2.6% and the S&P 500
SPX,
-0.15%
has declined 4.4%.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.