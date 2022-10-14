NTNX Stock Jumps On Report Cloud Software Maker Is Up For Sale

Shares of Nutanix (NTNX) rocketed higher Friday on a report the maker of cloud computing network management software is up for sale. The move partially reverses a slide for NTNX stock, which had dropped 40% this year before sale speculation surfaced.







NTNX stock catapulted 24% to 26.23 in morning trading on the stock market today.

The San Jose, Calif.-based company is talking to private equity firms as well as technology companies, The Wall Street Journal reported. Private equity firms have been targeting software companies, especially cybersecurity companies.

One analyst also speculated on a Nutanix sale on Wednesday, before the WSJ report.

NTNX Stock: Moving To SaaS Business Model

“Nutanix represents an interesting strategic asset in hybrid-cloud infrastructure as it continues to pivot to a software and increasingly SaaS (software-as-a-service) model,” RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria said in a note to clients.

He added: “As large IT vendors need a view into both public and on premise spending, Nutanix could help solve that given its large scale, sales force and market opportunity.”

Nutanix’s software manages network, storage and server infrastructure in cloud-computing platforms. Nutanix has been transitioning to a SaaS software model from selling hardware appliances.

At Barclays, analyst Tim Long said a private equity deal is likely in a report published on Friday.

“NTNX is targeting long-term transformational changes that are tougher to execute as a public company, which is subject to scrutiny quarter to quarter,” Long said. “Getting bought by PE could afford NTNX the opportunity to prove out its go-to-market and product strategy with a longer time horizon. Moreover, with NTNX expected to have positive free cash flow and operating income, the threshold is theoretically lower for a potential PE buyout.”

Also, private equity firm Bain Capital invested $750 million in NTNX stock in 2020.

NTNX stock holds a Relative Strength Rating of 86 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup. The company’s Composite Rating, however, stands at just 56 out of 99.

