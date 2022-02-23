The Hamden Journal

NTAP Stock Falls On Quarterly Earnings Report

NTAP Stock Falls On Quarterly Earnings Report

NetApp (NTAP) reported fiscal January-quarter results late Wednesday that beat analyst estimates but presented an earnings outlook below expectations. NTAP stock fell.




X



The data storage and networking company reported adjusted earnings of $1.44 a share on revenue of $1.61 billion. Analysts expected NetApp to report earnings of $1.28 a share on revenue of $1.56 billion, according to FactSet.

NTAP stock dropped 6.2% to 78.84 during after-hours trading on the stock market today.

Results were for its fiscal third quarter ended Jan. 28.

The company expects adjusted earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter to be $1.21 to $1.31 a share, below analyst estimates for $1.35.

It expects revenue in the range of $1.635 billion to $1.735 billion. The midpoint of $1.685 billion is above estimates of $1.62 billion.

More to follow.

Please follow Brian Deagon on Twitter at @IBD_BDeagon for more on tech stocks, analysis and financial markets.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Learn How To Time The Market With IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

How To Research Growth Stocks: Why This IBD Tool Simplifies The Search For Top Stocks

Stocks To Buy And Watch: Top IPOs, Big And Small Caps, Growth Stocks

See Stocks On The List Of Market Leaders With IBD Leaderboard

Find Today’s Best Growth Stocks To Watch With IBD 50

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.