NTAP Stock Falls On Quarterly Earnings Report

NetApp (NTAP) reported fiscal January-quarter results late Wednesday that beat analyst estimates but presented an earnings outlook below expectations. NTAP stock fell.







X









The data storage and networking company reported adjusted earnings of $1.44 a share on revenue of $1.61 billion. Analysts expected NetApp to report earnings of $1.28 a share on revenue of $1.56 billion, according to FactSet.

NTAP stock dropped 6.2% to 78.84 during after-hours trading on the stock market today.

Results were for its fiscal third quarter ended Jan. 28.

The company expects adjusted earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter to be $1.21 to $1.31 a share, below analyst estimates for $1.35.

It expects revenue in the range of $1.635 billion to $1.735 billion. The midpoint of $1.685 billion is above estimates of $1.62 billion.

More to follow.

Please follow Brian Deagon on Twitter at @IBD_BDeagon for more on tech stocks, analysis and financial markets.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Learn How To Time The Market With IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

How To Research Growth Stocks: Why This IBD Tool Simplifies The Search For Top Stocks

Stocks To Buy And Watch: Top IPOs, Big And Small Caps, Growth Stocks

See Stocks On The List Of Market Leaders With IBD Leaderboard

Find Today’s Best Growth Stocks To Watch With IBD 50