NRA’s Wayne LaPierre blasts do-nothing DAs, media for ‘glorifying’ mass shootings

National Rifle Association boss Wayne LaPierre blasted woke do-nothing district attorneys — and the press for “glorifying” mass shooters — at the organization’s annual convention on Saturday.

The longtime NRA leader delivered most of his remarks while speaking as the voice of “freedom” — in the first person.

“I’m offended when DA’s don’t do their job, when prosecutors say dropping charges is the right thing to do, cash bail is wrong, violent felonies are to be ignored, but criminals, they’re not to be punished. They’re to be understood. Give me a break,” LaPierre said from the convention hall in Indianapolis.

The line is a reference to George Soros-funded district attorneys who have wreaked havoc in Austin, Chicago and other major cities around the country. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s steadfast refusal to prosecute criminals led to a sharp spike in violent crimes during his first year in office.





During Bragg’s first year in office, Manhattan has faced a sharp spike in violent crimes. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

As he has for 45 years, LaPierre offered a vigorous defense of the Second Amendment and gun rights in the United States. He was customarily unbowed by the nation’s ongoing epidemic of gun violence and said the real blame lay with the press.

“I am speechless that the American media can’t be bothered to glorify the Second Amendment, but they sure glorify mass shooters. Enough is enough,” he boomed.





Soros has funded district attorneys across the country in major cities like Chicago. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

“If a deranged nutcase wants to commit suicide in a blaze of demonic glory, that’s a complete media blackout. They never existed. Never say their name. Never show their face or their picture and for God’s sake, don’t publish a manifesto. Don’t give the devil himself a nanosecond of notoriety,” LaPierre added.

This year’s convention comes in the wake of mass shootings in Nashville and Louisville, both of which have been widely covered by the media amid renewed calls for gun control from national Democrats.

Transgender killer Audrey Hale who gunned down six people, including three 9-year-old children in a rampage at a Nashville Christian school, has a manifesto that is set to be released pending an FBI review.

The NRA’s annual event kicked off Friday and featured remarks from former President Trump, who told the organization it “better” endorse him in the 2024 presidential race “or they’ll have some explaining to do,” he said, adding, “No, I do believe we’re in pretty good shape.”

The ex-commander in chief appeared to nab the day’s loudest ovation when he was introduced — while his former Vice President Mike Pence was mercilessly booed by attendees.

“I hope you gave Pence a good warm approval,” Trump snarked, before adding that his veep is “a nice man.”