Now’s a Good Time for Considering Dividend Stocks

Dividend stocks were largely ignored over the past couple years, as investors focused on hot growth stocks, such as the mega-cap technology firms.

But with the Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates multiple times this year, dividend stocks may command more attention. Strong corporate earnings are enabling companies to make juicy dividend payments.

S&P Dow Jones Indices, as cited by CNBC, estimates dividend payouts will total a record $541 billion this year, up 6% from 2021, which also set an all-time high. And 17 of the 125 or so S&P 500 companies that have reported fourth-quarter earnings so far also have raised their dividends, according to CNBC.

