NOW Stock Falls As Revenue Guidance Falls Short Of Expectations

ServiceNow (NOW) on Wednesday reported June-quarter earnings that topped estimates while revenue missed amid worries corporate spending on software will slow if a recession hits the U.S. economy. Subscription revenue guidance for NOW stock came in below expectations.







Santa Clara, Calif-based ServiceNow reported second-quarter earnings after the market close. ServiceNow stock fell 6.5% to near 419 in extended trading on the stock market today. NOW stock had gained 6.1% in Wednesday’s regular session as the Nasdaq rallied.

ServiceNow earnings climbed 15% to $1.63 per share on an adjusted basis. Revenue rose 24% to $1.752 billion, the enterprise software maker said. Analysts expected ServiceNow to report earnings of $1.55 a share on revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter that ended June 30.

A year earlier, ServiceNow earned $1.42 a share on sales of $1.41 billion.

ServiceNow Stock Down 26% This Year

In addition, ServiceNow said subscription revenue for the period rose 25% to $1.66 billion, missing estimates of $1.67 billion.

“Subscription revenue guidance for Q3 was slightly below vs. consensus and 2022 guidance moved lower, as management noted a challenging macro environment as well as additional (currency exchange rate) pressures,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst Matthew Hedberg in a report.

Heading into the earnings report, ServiceNow stock had declined 26% in 2022.

The enterprise software maker said first-quarter current remaining performance obligations, or CRPO bookings, rose 21% to $5.75 billion. CRPO bookings are an aggregate of deferred revenue and order backlog.

ServiceNow said it expects September-quarter subscription revenue in a range of $1.75 billion to $1.755 billion. ServiceNow stock analysts predicted subscription revenue of $1.787 billion.

Headwinds For ServiceNow

In the earnings release, ServiceNow stated, “Additionally, ServiceNow has a larger‑than‑average customer cohort renewing in Q4 2022. As a result, Q3 2022 will experience approximately 2 points of headwinds to CRPO growth as the contractual obligations wind down.”

The company added: “We expect that cohort to renew in Q4 2022, at which time those headwinds will subside and we expect CRPO growth to re‑accelerate quarter over quarter.”

The company’s software tracks and manages services provided by information-technology departments. Its self-service tech portal enables company employees to access administrative and workflow tools.

Further, ServiceNow has expanded from its core business into software for human resources, customer service management and security.

