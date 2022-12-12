Novozymes and Chr. Hansen agree deal to merge

Danish biotechnology companies Novozymes AS

and Chr. Hansen Holding AS

said Monday they have agreed to merge, creating a biological solutions provider with combined annual revenue of around 3.5 billion euros ($3.69 billion).

The companies, which produce products such as enzymes, probiotics and biopharmaceutical ingredients, said the combination between two strategically complementary businesses will drive efficiencies while unlocking potential within biosolutions and providing additional growth opportunities.