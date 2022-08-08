Novavax, Take-Two Interactive, Allbirds, Vroom

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq started the week in the red after a revenue miss from Nvidia weighed on the broader market. The S&P 500 closed down 0.12% to 4,140.06 while the Nasdaq dropped to 12,644.46.

Here are four trending tickers on Yahoo Finance:

Novavax (NVAX): The vaccine maker cut its full-year revenue forecast and missed second-quarter estimates, sending shares plunging more than 30% in after hours trading. Novavax now sees full year revenue between $2 billion to $2.3 billion, down from its previous view of $4 billion to $5 billion. For the second quarter, Novavax posted a loss per share of $6.53 on revenue of $185.93 million, down from $298 million from a year ago.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO): Shares of the video-game maker fell after hours after its annual profit forecast missed estimates. Take-Two expects adjusted earnings per share in fiscal 2023 between $4.60 to $4.85, short of the Street’s estimate of $5.37. Revenue jumped 36% from a year ago to $1.1 billion while net bookings were $1 billion compared with $711.4 million in the year-ago period. The company also completed its combination with Zynga on May 23, 2022 and the results include Zynga for 39 days of the quarter. Despite the guidance miss, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick remained upbeat, writing in the earnings report that “Our pipeline for the year continues to look very strong, and we are excited to expand significantly our mobile presence with a best-in-class platform.”

Allbirds (BIRD): The retailer’s 3Q and FY22 sales guidance fell short of analyst expectations. Allbirds now expects revenue of $65 million to $70 million for the third quarter and $305 million to $315 million for the full year. For the second quarter, Allbirds reported revenue of $78.2 million, up 15% from a year ago and a 55% increase from 2020. U.S. physical retail channel sales grew nearly 120% compared to 2021. Allbirds co-Founder and Co-CEO Joey Zwillinger wrote in the earnings release, “Our push into performance is paying off with performance footwear growing to 24% of our net revenue in the quarter and we see room for further growth ahead.”

Vroom (VRM): Shares fell after Vroom posted a loss of 73 cents per share on sales of $475.4 million, missing the street’s forecast of $544 million. E-commerce gross profit per unit of $3,629 was up 106% while SG&A expenses decreased $35 million. Vroom CEO Tom Shortt commented, “We announced record E-commerce gross profit per unit and improved our adjusted EBITDA from the prior quarter. We also began scaling UACC-originated loans for Vroom, which contributed to our improvement in gross profit per unit.” Vroom shares have declined 77% since the start of the year.

