Novavax stock volatile following positive early COVID-19 vaccine data

Novavax Inc. shares were volatile in the extended session Wednesday after the biotech drug maker said initial data showed its COVID-19 vaccine booster showed immune responses against the omicron variant.

shares rose as much as 6% and dropped as much as 8% after hours from their Wednesday close of $183.30, which had been a 4.1% decline from their Tuesday session. At last check, shares were up 2.7% after hours.