Novavax Stock Slides 30% as Revenue Guidance for 2022 Is Slashed

Novavax slashed its revenue guidance for 2022.

slumped more than 30% early Tuesday after the Covid-19 vaccine maker slashed its guidance for 2022 revenue.

Novavax



(ticker: NVAX) said it expects revenue this year of $2 billion to $2.3 billion, down from previous expectations of $4 billion to $5 billion.

The stock fell 30.5% to $39.81 in premarket trading Tuesday. Coming into Tuesday, the shares have slumped almost 60% this year.