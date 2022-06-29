Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis, Wimbledon 2022 live: score and latest updates

Novak Djokovic is in action on Centre Court – REUTERS

It’s day three at Wimbledon and Novak Djokovic will open play on Centre Court at 1.30pm.

Elsewhere, a host of British players are in action around the grounds and we will keep you up to date on Cameron Norrie, Ryan Peniston, and Harriet Dart before turning our attention to Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray this afternoon.

02:22 PM

Djokovic* 6-1, 2-1 Kokkinakis (*denotes next server)

Big stroke of fortune for Djokovic as his drop shot clips the net and drops on Kokkinakis’ side of the net, break point.

Kokkinakis goes on the attack and is rewarded when Djokovic’s forehand is long. Kokkinakis forehand wide, break point. Deep Djokovic return, he attacks the net and puts away the volley. Ruthless. He breaks again.

02:17 PM

Djokovic 6-1, 1-1 Kokkinakis* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic is having no trouble on serve today. He’s won every point on his second serve and is making 71 per cent of first serves.

02:15 PM

Second Set: Djokovic* 6-1, 0-1 Kokkinakis (*denotes next server)

Better start by Kokkinakis as he holds serve. Can he get back into the match?

02:13 PM

Djokovic 6-1 Kokkinakis* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic gets to 40-0 with a serve and volley winner and seals the set with another winner.

The Serbian is in full control.

02:06 PM

Djokovic* 5-1 Kokkinakis (*denotes next server)

Kokkinakis is winning just 17 per cent of points on his second serve so far and that is not good.

He slips to 15-40 with back-to-back backhand errors. Two break points.

Kokkinakis saves the first with an ace then the second when Djokovic nets a backhand.

Djokovic hits a deep backhand, Kokkinakis can’t handle the pace and puts a forehand into the tramlines, third break point.

Djokovic return long, deuce. Kokkinakis forehand into the net, fourth break point. Djokovic hits a drop shot, Kokkinakis gets there but the Australian can only put the ball into the net. Djokovic breaks and will serve for the set.

01:57 PM

Djokovic 4-1 Kokkinakis* (*denotes next server)

Can Kokkinakis make inroads on the Djokovic serve? Not on this occasion. Djokovic holds to 30 when Kokkinakis’ forehand flies long.

01:56 PM

Djokovic* 3-1 Kokkinakis (*denotes next server)

Much better from Kokkinakis as he races to 40-0 with a couple of winners. Djokovic pegs him back to 40-30 but the Australian finally gets on the board.

01:49 PM

Djokovic 3-0 Kokkinakis* (*denotes next server)

A routine service hold to love for Djokovic. Kokkinakis is yet to show his quality so far, very underwhelming opening three games.

01:46 PM

Djokovic* 2-0 Kokkinakis (*denotes next server)

Double fault by Kokkinakis to start the service game, 0-15. Kokkinakis puts another forehand beyond the baseline, 0-30.

Djokovic drop shot into the net, 15-30. Sweeping forehand winner by Djokovic, 15-40, two break points.

Kokkinakis forehand long and the No 1 seed break easily. Not great from the Australian so far.

01:42 PM

First Set: Novak Djokovic 1-0 Thanasi Kokkinakis* (*denotes next server)

Nice start by Kokkinakis as he deftly hits a drop shot winner, 0-15. Djokovic backhand into the net, 30-30.

Djokovic holds when Kokkinakis puts a forehand long.

01:41 PM

Time for the defending champion!

I’ve dashed to Centre where Novak Djokovic is up against Thanasi Kokkinakis, what a potentially tricky tie.

I’ll bring you game-by-game updates!

01:26 PM

Peniston in trouble

Johnson breaks Peniston again early in the second set to lead 2-1.

Can the wildcard recover?

01:15 PM

Peniston loses first set

A comeback will be required for Peniston as he loses the opening set 6-3 to Johnson on Court 3.

The American has taken advantage of a nervy Peniston so far.

01:12 PM

Elsewhere, how does a tennis player forget his rackets?

01:03 PM

Dropped catch at Wimbledon

Two early chances for spectators in the crowd to catch the ball. One on the far side catches a shanked forehand by Peniston, the other drops the ball after a Johnson smash.

On the court, it is 2-2 with Peniston having to save some early break points.

12:46 PM

The sun is out, time for some tennis

Warm applause and encouragement for Peniston as he leaves his chair and strides to the far side to begin his match.

12:33 PM

We have some movement…

Chair umpires and ball boys are assembling on various courts. That means we should have some tennis soon.

I am going to take a wander to Court 3 and see new British sensation Ryan Peniston, who is facing Steve Johnson.

12:24 PM

Plenty of stories available to read

A must read piece is by our tennis correspondent Simon Briggs, who faced the best serve in tennis history – and says he knows how Andy Murray can beat it!

Read more here.

We also have “Underarm serves, Tim Henman’s grandmother and the debate dividing tennis” where Molly McElwee looks into the most controversial shot in tennis.

Read more on that here.

12:04 PM

Weather update

Still no tennis as it continues to drizzle with rain. No play before 12:15 BST.

11:43 AM

Order of play – June 29 cont

Court 9

11:00: Daria Saville (Aus) & Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus) v Viktoria Kuzmova (Svk) & Arantxa Rus (Ned), Irina Bara (Rom) & Ekaterine Gorgodze (Geo) v Danielle Collins (USA) & Desirae Krawczyk (USA), Denis Kudla (USA) & Jack Sock (USA) v (4) Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned), (15) Lloyd Glasspool (Gbr) & Harri Heliovaara (Fin) v Hugo Gaston (Fra) & Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)

Court 10

11:00: Sadio Doumbia (Fra) & Fabien Reboul (Fra) v (11) Kevin Krawietz (Ger) & Andreas Mies (Ger), Liam Broady (Gbr) & Jay Clarke (Gbr) v (16) Rafael Matos (Bra) & David Vega Hernandez (Spa), Alastiar Gray (Gbr) & Ryan Peniston (Gbr) v Joran Vliegen (Bel) & Jack Withrow (USA)

Court 11

11:00: Fabrice Martin (Fra) & Hugo Nys (Mon) v Maximo Gonzalez (Arg) & Nathaniel Lammons (USA), Ariel Behar (Uru) & Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu) v Arthur Fery (Gbr) & Felix Gill (Gbr), (14) Monica Niculescu (Rom) & Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom) v Kirsten Flipkens (Bel) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa), Anett Kontaveit (Est) & Shelby Rogers (USA) v Vivian Heisen (Ger) & Samantha Murray-Sharan (Gbr)

Court 12

11:00: (29) Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr), (30) Tommy Paul (USA) v Adrian Mannarino (Fra), Panna Udvardy (Hun) v (24) Elise Mertens (Bel), Tim Van Rijthoven (Ned) v (15) Reilly Opelka (USA)

Court 14

11:00: David Goffin (Bel) v (31) Sebastian Baez (Arg), Alexander Bublik (Kaz) v Dusan Lajovic (Ser), Diane Parry (Fra) v Mai Hontama (Jpn), (6) Lucie Hradecka (Cze) & Sania Mirza (Ind) v Magdalena Frech (Pol) & Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra)

Court 15

11:00: Alejandro Tabilo (Chi) v (25) Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser), Marie Bouzkova (Cze) v Ann Li (USA), Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom), (9) Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Bruno Soares (Bra) v Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) & Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)

Court 16

11:00: Jodie Anna Burrage (Gbr) & Eden Silva (Gbr) v Arianne Hartono (Ned) & Demi Schuurs (Ned), (32) Oscar Otte (Ger) v Christian Harrison (USA), (22) Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo) v Quentin Halys (Fra), Sarah Grey (Gbr) & Yuriko Miyazaki (Gbr) v (5) Asia Muhammad (USA) & Ena Shibahara (Jpn)

Court 17

11:00: (33) Shuai Zhang (Chn) v Marta Kostyuk (Ukr), Jiri Vesely (Cze) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa), Dalma Galfi (Hun) v Kaja Juvan (Slo), Aljaz Bedene (Slo) & Soon Woo Kwon (Kor) v (10) Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) & Nick Kyrgios (Aus)

Court 18

11:00: (23) Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Maximilian Marterer (Ger), Tatjana Maria (Ger) v (26) Sorana Cirstea (Rom), Maja Chwalinska (Pol) v (28) Alison Riske (USA), (1) Rajeev Ram (USA) & Joe Salisbury (Gbr) v Daniel Altmaier (Ger) & Carlos Taberner (Spa)

11:37 AM

Order of play – June 29

Centre Court

13:30: (1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus), Caroline Garcia (Fra) v (10) Emma Raducanu (Gbr), Andy Murray (Gbr) v (20) John Isner (USA)

Court 1

13:00: Jule Niemeier (Ger) v (2) Anett Kontaveit (Est), (9) Cameron Norrie (Gbr) v Jaume Munar (Spa), (5) Maria Sakkari (Gre) v Viktoriya Tomova (Bul)

Court 2

11:00: (3) Casper Ruud (Nor) v Ugo Humbert (Fra), (15) Angelique Kerber (Ger) v Magda Linette (Pol), Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) v (5) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa), Qiang Wang (Chn) v Heather Watson (Gbr)

Court 3

11:00: Ryan Peniston (Gbr) v Steve Johnson (USA), Yanina Wickmayer (Bel) v (12) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat), (10) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Mikael Ymer (Swe), Katarzyna Kawa (Pol) v (3) Ons Jabeur (Tun)

Court 4

11:00: Elixane Lechemia (Fra) & Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (Spa) v (2) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze), Benoit Paire (Fra) & Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa) v (2) Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Mate Pavic (Cro), (3) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) v Facundo Bagnis (Arg) & Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg), Rosalie Van Der Hoek (Ned) & Alison Van Uytvanck (Bel) v Maryna Zanevska (Bel) & Kimberley Zimmermann (Bel)

Court 5

11:00: Pedro Martinez Portero (Spa) & John-Patrick Smith (Aus) v Andrey Golubev (Kaz) & Denys Molchanov (Ukr), Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) & Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pak) v James Duckworth (Aus) & Marcos Giron (USA), Tamara Korpatsch (Ger) & Harmony Tan (Fra) v (15) Nadiia Kichenok (Ukr) & Raluca Olaru (Rom), Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) & Eva Martincova (Cze) v Madison Brengle (USA) & Lauren Davis (USA)

Court 6

11:00: Kaia Kanepi (Est) & Renata Voracova (Cze) v Alicia Barnett (Gbr) & Olivia Nicholls (Gbr), Viktorija Golubic (Swi) & Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col) v Sonay Kartal (Gbr) & Nell Miller (Gbr), Joao Sousa (Por) & Jordan Thompson (Aus) v Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Luke Saville (Aus), Maxime Cressy (USA) & Feliciano Lopez (Spa) v Lukasz Kubot (Pol) & Szymon Walkow (Pol)

Court 7

11:00: Hans Hach Verdugo (Mex) & Philipp Oswald (Aut) v Roman Jebavy (Cze) & Hunter Reese (USA), (9) Han Xinyun (Chn) & Yi Fan Xu (Chn) v Lucia Bronzetti (Ita) & Julia Lohoff (Ger), (8) Shuko Aoyama (Jpn) & Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe) v Xin Yu Wang (Chn) & Qinwen Zheng (Chn), (12) Nicolas Mahut (Fra) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) v Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) & Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg)

Court 8

11:00: (13) Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Andres Molteni (Arg) v Julian Cash (Gbr) & Henry Patten (Gbr), Jasmine Paolini (Ita) & Martina Trevisan (Ita) v Naiktha Bains (Gbr) & Maia Lumsden (Gbr), Clara Burel (Fra) & Chloe Paquet (Fra) v Xinyun Han (Chn) & Lin Zhu (Chn), MacKenzie McDonald (USA) & Botic van de Zandschulp (Ned) v (7) John Peers (Aus) & Filip Polasek (Svk)

11:22 AM

Rain delay

Play should have started on the outside courts at 11am but it has been a rainy morning in SW19 so there is no play before 11.45 BST.

11:10 AM

‘Serena Williams’ legend is secure but it is time to say goodbye’

It was a memorable finish on Centre Court last night as Serena Williams was knocked out of the tournament by Harmony Tan of France, who earned the biggest victory of her career.

In his comment piece, our chief sports writer Oliver Brown said:

She fought with a relentless ferocity, in a match fated to join the canon of Centre Court’s late-night epics. But ultimately, for Serena Williams, this defeat was a pill that could not be sugared. In deciding to return after a year-long absence, she hardly envisaged that her Wimbledon curtain-call might come amid the gloaming of the opening Tuesday, against an opponent just two years old when she won her maiden slam. It was both a bitter denouement and a reminder that even her formidable powers had faded beyond recognition.

Read Oliver’s full thoughts here.

10:51 AM

Morning!

Hello again. Only been two days and it feels like it has been a week.

But we go again and it is another packed schedule with Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray on Centre Court.

British tennis had a day to remember at Wimbledon on Tuesday as six more players reached the second round, making it the best performance in 25 years.

Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Jack Draper, Ryan Peniston, Liam Broady and Alastair Gray joined Raducanu, Murray and Cameron Norrie in winning their opening matches.

Not since 1997 has Britain had nine representatives through to the second round of the singles, while Harriet Dart can make it 10 in her delayed match against Rebeka Masarova on Wednesday.

That would be a figure not seen since 1984 and further indication that, after years of relying on a few star names to paper over the cracks, there is finally some strength in depth emerging.

For Raducanu, the US Open champion will be hoping for a straight forward match against France’s Caroline Garcia on Wednesday.

“I think that it helps at slams that you get a day off in between, so I think that is pretty valuable,” said Raducanu.

“I felt good out there. There were some tough moments in the second set (against Van Uytvanck) physically, but I told myself, ‘Push through, if you win in two sets, then you don’t have to play three’. That’s the tactic.”

Returning to Wimbledon completes a first full year on tour for Raducanu, whose tennis education was elevated to warp speed by her remarkable early success.

Familiarity brings positives and negatives, with Raducanu saying: “I think that it helps just with experience. Every tournament or every match you play, you learn something. It helps it all be a positive tool for the future.

“In a way, when you haven’t played anyone before, it helps, too, because no one knows you, no one knows your game. That is something that I experienced in a positive way last summer because no one really knew who I was.

“Since, I think that people have definitely watched me and raised their level and raised their game and played some great tennis. I haven’t necessarily played badly in a lot of the matches.

“I think that coming back here is always going to be a special tournament for me, my home tournament. I’ve got incredible memories. I’m just looking forward to playing here again.”