Novak Djokovic pulls set back against Jannik Sinner as Cameron Norrie also underway

Follow all the action as the singles quarter-finals get underway on Day 9 at Wimbledon. Defending champion Novak Djokovic ended the fairytale run of Tim van Rijthoven in the fourth round as the Serbian looks to win the men’s title for the fourth time in succession. He will now open the action on Centre Court this afternoon against the Italian No 10 seed Jannik Sinner, who defeated Spanish breakthrough star Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round. The second men’s quarter-final this afternoon features Cameron Norrie against the world No 58 David Goffin. Norrie is the last Briton standing in either singles draw and is bidding to reach the first grand slam semi-final of his career.

The first women’s quarter-final sees No 2 seed Ons Jabeur take on Marie Bouzkova. Jabeur is the overwhelming favourite, having yet to drop a set so far. Bouzkova, ranked No 66 in the world, is a somewhat surprising name in the latter stages of the draw but produced an emphatic upset against Caroline Garcia in the fourth round. It is far less of a shock than the second women’s quarter-final being played today, which is an all-German clash between Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier. Maria’s best performance at Wimbledon came back in 2015 when she reached the third round while 22-year-old Niemeier, who ended Heather Watson’s run, is making her debut in the main draw.

Follow all the action, scores and results from Wimbledon live below:

Wimbledon 2022

Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic 5-7 2-6 6-3 Sinner*

15:54 , Kieran Jackson

DJOKOVIC WINS THE THIRD SET!

Supreme serving from the Serb takes him to 40-0 and despite Sinner hitting a brilliant passing shot winner on the run with his forehand, Djokovic makes no mistake at 40-15 as a thumping serve down the T is too hot for the Italian to handle.

One down, two to go for the No 1 seed!

Wimbledon 2022: *Djokovic 5-7 2-6 5-3 Sinner

15:50 , Kieran Jackson

Sinner holds… just!

Djokovic has two set points at 15-40 but Sinner fights hard – particularly at 30-40 – to save them as Djokovic nets.

At deuce, Sinner correctly challenges a serve down the T which Djokovic netted, and then hits an ace out wide!

Nonetheless, the No 1 seed will now serve for the third set.

Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic 5-7 2-6 5-2 Sinner*

15:44 , Kieran Jackson

Djokovic holds to 15.

Point of the match to open the game up, with Sinner winning it with a beautifully judged backhand lob to conclude a lengthy exchange!

Yet from there, Djokovic finds his range on first serve, not giving the Italian any openings at all. And he’s now a game away from the third set.

The Duke of Duchess of Cambridge watching on look to be loving it!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: *Djokovic 5-7 2-6 4-2 Sinner

15:40 , Kieran Jackson

Sinner holds to 15 and takes a stern look at his box – he’s not done with this third set just yet!

A much needed solid and simple hold for the Italian – pressure back on Djokovic…

Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic 5-7 2-6 4-1 Sinner*

15:36 , Kieran Jackson

Terrific game – Djokovic holds!

Barnstorming point at 30-30, with both men drawn to the net before Sinner nets a backhand volley – to loud gasps from the crowd!

Djokovic gestures to the crowd to get them pumped up – most oblige, some boo!

The Serb wins the game with a backhand crosscourt winner and he has a three-game cushion in the third set!

Wimbledon 2022: *Djokovic 5-7 2-6 3-1 Sinner

15:30 , Kieran Jackson

DJOKOVIC BREAKS!

And it’s a convincing break at that – to love! Sinner going wild with a few groundstrokes in that game, just losing his rhythm slightly and the Serb capitalises!

The comeback is on…

Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic 5-7 2-6 2-1 Sinner*

15:25 , Kieran Jackson

Despite missing out on the break, Djokovic remains solid on his serve in the third set and holds to 15 – Sinner blazing a forehand return wide to conclude the game…

Wimbledon 2022: *Djokovic 5-7 2-6 1-1 Sinner

15:23 , Kieran Jackson

Big hold from Sinner!

Djokovic has a sniff at advantage but it’s wiped out by a raking inside-out forehand winner by Sinner. Then after a big serve out wide, Sinner passes Djokovic with a forehand down the line after the Serb was drawn in by a drop shot!

The 20-year-old doesn’t look fazed at all out here today. Yet…

Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic 5-7 2-6 1-0 Sinner*

15:17 , Kieran Jackson

Djokovic holds to 15 comfortably – and having taken a toilet break after that second set, looks a bit more replenished and focused out on court.

We’ve been here before. Bet against the Serb at your peril, despite the scoreline…

Wimbledon 2022: *Djokovic 5-7 2-6 Sinner

15:12 , Kieran Jackson

SINNER WINS THE SECOND SET!

The Italian recovers from 0-30 to 30-30 before Djokovic – once again – goes awry on the forehand side. Set point – and a big serve out wide does it with Djokovic’s return long!

To put this into perspective, Djokovic has not lost a completed match at Wimbledon since 2016. He won the title from 2018-2021 (no tournament in 2020) and lost in the 2017 quarter-finals after retiring in the second set. History beckons here…

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic 5-7 2-5 Sinner*

15:06 , Kieran Jackson

SINNER BREAKS AGAIN!

Djokovic again is his own worst enemy in this game as he goes long with a forehand – and gets extemely lucky at 30-40 as a net cord sees his backhand claw over onto Sinner’s side!

The Serb, with a wry smile, holds his hands up in apology but at deuce, Djokovic double faults! Then with Sinner’s backhand return called out on the baseline, he challenges, it’s called in, and with Djokovic’s forehand falling into the net… it’s the Italian’s game!

A double break for the 10th seed who will now serve for a two sets to love lead!

Wimbledon 2022: *Djokovic 5-7 2-4 Sinner

15:00 , Kieran Jackson

A few errors from the Sinner racket – including a simple backhand volley – gives Djokovic a glimpse at 30-30 but again the Serb opts for the drop shot to no avail, with Sinner quick off the mark to whip away a forehand winner.

A serve-drive volley combination sees out the game for the Italian, his two-game lead restored!

Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic 5-7 2-3 Sinner*

14:54 , Kieran Jackson

In the grand scheme of the match, that’s probably quite an important hold for Djokovic – to 15 – as he tries to claw back some of the momentum here.

Sinner goes wide with a backhand pass but still has the break at the change of ends!

Wimbledon 2022: *Djokovic 5-7 1-3 Sinner

14:51 , Kieran Jackson

A hold to love for Sinner, who looks completely in control of the occasion out there.

Djokovic, meanwhile, looks a little lost and zoned out, making error after error on the forehand side..

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic 5-7 1-2 Sinner*

14:47 , Kieran Jackson

SINNER BREAKS!

Sinner is really the aggressor now, and is taking the initiative of every really! He wins a terrific point at the net at 15-30 to bring up two break points before Djokovic uncharacteristically goes long on the backhand side!

A set and a break now… excellent from the Italian, but what’s going on with Djokovic?!

Wimbledon 2022: *Djokovic 5-7 1-1 Sinner

14:43 , Kieran Jackson

Sinner comfortably holds to love, finding his range on first-serve and not giving Djokovic any room for error on return.

Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic 5-7 1-0 Sinner*

14:42 , Kieran Jackson

Much more like it from Djokovic to start the second set, holding to 15 with aplomb as he gives Sinner the run around…

Arguably the biggest moments of Sinner’s career coming up over the next few hours – Djokovic will not want to give the Italian any sort of respite at all.

Wimbledon 2022: *Djokovic 5-7 Sinner

14:35 , Kieran Jackson

SINNER WINS THE FIRST SET!

Gutsy gutsy forehand drop shot by Sinner – but it’s perfect to bring up set point again… and a huge serve forces the return into the net from Djokovic.

Well, well, well, who saw this one coming?! Work to do for the No 1 seed!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic 5-6 Sinner* (40-40)

14:34 , Kieran Jackson

Sinner starts the game witha miscued forehand wide and then a double fault at 15-15 to put the pressure on himself – yet Djokovic goes long with a routine forehand twice!

Set point – and Sinner slips as he hits his forehand wide! To deuce we go…

Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic 5-6 Sinner*

14:29 , Kieran Jackson

SINNER BREAKS!

Patchy game from Djokovic as he continues to persevere with the use of the backhand drop shot, but Sinner is quick and reads the play well – twice!

At 15-40, the 10th seed takes the initiative in the rally brilliantly and Djokovic can only get a frame to a crushing forehand cross-court from his opponent.

Wow what a turnaround here – Sinner will serve for the opening set!

Wimbledon 2022: *Djokovic 5-5 Sinner

14:25 , Kieran Jackson

Djokovic drags the game back to 30-30 as he puts away a backhand volley – pressure on Sinner.

But the Italian gets to game point with a serve down the T and forehand winner to follow – and another huge serve down the centre secures the game for the 10th seed!

5-5, first set.

Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic 5-4 Sinner*

14:21 , Kieran Jackson

It was tense – and he faced another break point – but Djokovic holds serve after a lengthy game…

Sinner was very short with his return there on break point, with Djokovic punishing him with a forehand down the line.

The Italian now serves to stay in the second set…

Wimbledon 2022: *Djokovic 4-4 Sinner

14:12 , Kieran Jackson

Sinner holds to 15 and how this match has turned!

Back on serve in the first set – big few minutes there for the Italian!

Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic 4-3 Sinner*

14:06 , Kieran Jackson

Sinner holds and then goes 0-30 on Djokovic’s serve, with the No 1 seed placing a backhand drop shot into the net.

The serb recovers to 15-30 before putting another backhand drop shot into the net – two break points!

Djokovic double-faults – and Sinner breaks back!

Wimbledon 2022

13:57 , Tom Kershaw

Djokovic is showing no sign of releasing his early stranglehold on Centre Court. The defending champion has raced to a 4-1 lead over Sinner, who is struggling to settle into this match.

Wimbledon 2022

13:45 , Tom Kershaw

Maria’s tricky slices are struggling to stave off the power-hitting of Niemeier but she manages to avoid a second break of serve in the opening set.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has made an ominous start on Centre Court, immediately racing to three break points in Sinner’s opening service game. The Italian saves the first with a huge forehand after a terrific rally but then Djokovic strikes and the defending champion leads 2-0.

Wimbledon 2022

13:32 , Tom Kershaw

Over on Centre Court, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have just begun their warm-up, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watching on from the Royal Box.

Wimbledon 2022

13:29 , Tom Kershaw

Jule Niemeier has made a fine start against her compatriot Tatjana Maria on Court No 1. The 23-year-old German has broken early in the first set and leads 3-2.

Wimbledon 2022

13:01 , Kieran Jackson

A reminder of today’s show court action, with Novak Djokovic on first on Centre Court. Britain’s Cameron Norrie goes up against David Goffin later for a place in the semi-finals of Wimbledon…

CENTRE COURT – 1:30PM

1. Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner

2. Marie Bouzkova v Ons Jabeur

NO.1 COURT – 1:00PM

1. Tatjana Maria v Jule Niemeier

2. David Goffin v Cameron Norrie

Wimbledon 2022

12:30 , Tom Kershaw

Campaigners wearing “Where is Peng Shuai?” t-shirts at Wimbledon said they have been confronted by “suspicious” security staff.

The group of men said they arrived at the championships on Monday morning via the queue but did not change into their t-shirts until they were inside the grounds.

They said they had come to Wimbledon to “raise a bit of awareness” after the conversation around the Chinese tennis player had “died down”.

The former Wimbledon doubles champion disappeared from public view last year after she accused a senior Chinese official of sexual assault in November 2021.

She later appeared on state media but observers said the appearances seemed to be staged in response to foreign pressure.

Will Hoyles, 39, one of the campaigners who works for the Free Tibet campaign, said they were quickly confronted by “suspicious” security staff as they walked around the Wimbledon grounds on Monday.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “We came trying to raise a bit of awareness but Wimbledon have managed to make it worse for themselves by harassing us.”

Mr Hoyles added: “They were asking loads of questions about what we were going to do, why we were here, you know, what we’d already done etc.

“And we told them we’d just been wandering around and we’d spoken to a few people and that’s when they seemed to get quite suspicious.”

He added that the staff told them they “should not approach anyone to talk to them”.

“They said repeatedly the club doesn’t like to be political,” he said. “We said to them we don’t believe the message is political because we are simply asking where a tennis player is, where a Wimbledon champion is.

“We think that’s a fairly easy thing to ask and I think given the support we’ve had from people around the grounds I think lots of people are asking the same question so I don’t think it’s a political message.”

Protesters (left to right) Will Hoyles, 39, Caleb Compton, 27, and Jason Leith, 34, who all work for Free Tibet (PA Wire)

Wimbledon 2022

12:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Cameron Norrie, the last Briton standing at Wimbledon, has urged the home fans to get behind him when he plays his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final, against Belgian David Goffin, on Court One on Tuesday.

British hopes faded when Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray were knocked out in the second round while Heather Watson and Katie Boulter gave the local fans a glimmer of hope before they, too, were ousted last week.

“Unfortunately, yeah, I’m the last one standing. But I think it’s even more reason for everyone to get behind me,” ninth seed Norrie said.

Ranked 12th in the world, Norrie, 26, said he felt comfortable taking the baton from three-times major winner Murray so that he could pave the way for the next generation of British tennis.

“If I can help any of the younger guys, there’s a big group of guys coming through with a lot of talent, a lot of chances to make it inside the top 100,” Norrie said.

“If I can be that guy to lead them on and to show they can do it… I went to college, I can show them a good path, if you can stay professional and make good decisions.

“Managed to make the quarters of a Slam doing that, I was really pleased with myself.”

Cameron Norrie in action during a practice session on day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Wimbledon 2022

12:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Novak Djokovic has said the late start times on the All England Club’s two main showcourts is effectively turning Wimbledon into an indoor tournament for the players scheduled to contest the day’s final matches in those arenas.

The reigning champion beat wildcard Tim van Rijthoven in four sets under the Centre Court lights on Sunday, setting up a quarter-final against young gun Jannik Sinner in a match that finished at about 10.40pm local time (2140 GMT).

“I don’t see a reason why there wouldn’t be an earlier start,” Djokovic told reporters, referring to the 1pm and 1.30pm local start times on No. 1 Court and Centre Court respectively. Action on the remaining courts starts at 11am.

“If you’re scheduled last on the Centre, you’re going to end up a match under the roof, which changes the conditions, the style of play, the way you move on the court. It’s more slippery. The lights.

“It’s really an indoor tournament in most of the cases when you’re scheduled last on Centre or Court One.”

Novak Djokovic in action on Centre Court (AP)

Wimbledon 2022

11:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

Cameron Norrie will carry the hopes of the nation on Tuesday when he walks out to play David Goffin for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The British number one’s clash will take place on Court One, with the defending champion Novak Djokovic given the privilege of the men’s quarter-final slot on Centre Court.

Third seed Ons Jabeur is also in action on the women’s side of the draw.

Here’s a preview of today’s action:

Wimbledon 2022

11:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

Former Wimbledon winners Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep eased into the quarter-finals after straight-set victories on day eight of the Championships.

Nick Kyrgios joined the pair in the latter stages of the third major of the year but required a decider against Brandon Nakashima to equal his best run at a grand slam.

Here’s what went on at Wimbledon on Monday:

Cameron Norrie: How Britain’s home hope ‘squeezed the lemon’ on road to Wimbledon quarter-finals

11:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

“It’s pretty interesting,” Cameron Norrie replied, as the British No 1 and the hope of Wimbledon was asked how British he really felt. A tennis player born in South Africa to a Welsh mother and Scottish father, raised in New Zealand and whose college education took him to the United States now carries the weight of a nation at the All England Club. As the question implied, though, which one? “My background is obviously from various places,” Norrie went on. “But I’m living here, based here…”

It means there will be a British quarter-finalist at Wimbledon, with Norrie becoming just the fifth man in the open era to reach the last eight of the Championships, but he won’t be playing on Centre Court. Instead, Norrie will face Belgium’s David Goffin on Court No 1, scheduled second to Novak Djokovic’s match with Jannik Sinner, and so the unassuming 26-year-old continues to fly under the spotlight that his unheralded rise to the top level of the sport has yet to grab.

That may be beginning to change.

Wimbledon 2022

11:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wimbledon 2022

11:28 , Tom Kershaw

There may only be one Briton left in the singles draw, but Hannah Klugman and Hephzibah Oluwadare are currently out on Court 17 competing in the first round of the girls’ doubles.

Elsewhere, in the ladies’ doubles on No 2 court, the second seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova are in trouble after going two breaks down in the opening set against Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez.

Wimbledon 2022

11:06 , Tom Kershaw

One player who has leapt to Kyrgios’ defence is in fact his opponent in the quarter-final, Cristian Garin, who won a thrilling five-set match against Alex De Minaur yesterday.

“I think Nick is very good player. For me, maybe the best serve on tour,” the Chilean said. “Yeah, I’m in quarter-finals, you know you will play the best players in the world. He is for me one of the guys that I like to watch. He’s very good for tennis.

“I think Nick has to be seeded because he for me is one of the best players on the tour and on grass obviously. I mean, the opportunities you have to build. If we are in this round, we both beat good players.

“I don’t see like an opportunity. I just want to enjoy, play my best, and fight every point as I always do.”

When Kyrgios stepped out on court, his fellow Australian De Minaur was two sets up against Garin but the 26-year-old produced a sensational comeback and saved two match points before he edged a thrilling tie-break to claim a 2-6 5-7 7-6 (3) 6-4 7-6 (6) victory.

“I look at it as a big opportunity,” Kyrgios admitted. “Garin is obviously playing great tennis. I walked on Centre Court with seeing the score two sets to love De Minaur. They were in a battle.

“I was expecting to play Alex. I think Alex is a bit more comfortable on the grass. Then when I walked off the court and I got told it was Garin. It was surprising.

“I look at it as an opportunity but I need to do so many things before that match to get ready.”

Wimbledon 2022

10:36 , Tom Kershaw

Of course, the talk of Wimbledon remains Nick Kyrgios, who came through a five-set thriller against Brandon Nakashima. He is playing the role of the hero and the villain, often at the same time, and is taking delight in knowing that “so many people are upset” by his progress to the quarter-finals.

Nick Kyrgios happy ‘so many people are upset’ with his Wimbledon run

Wimbledon 2022

10:19 , Tom Kershaw

Novak Djokovic faces what should, at least on paper, be his toughest test of the tournament so far in Jannik Sinner on Centre Court this afternoon. However, the defending champion certainly didn’t have it all his own way in the previous round as he ended Tim van Rijthoven’s fairytale run in four sets.

Novak Djokovic ends Tim van Rijthoven’s Wimbledon run to reach quarter-finals

Wimbledon 2022

10:04 , Tom Kershaw

Tatjana Maria is the oldest player left in the women’s singles draw at 34 years old and, this time last year, she was on maternity leave after giving birth to her second child.

Ahead of her fourth-round match on Sunday, she took her eldest daughter, Charlotte, to practice. In the afternoon, the world No 103 knocked out the twelfth seed and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko to reach the quarter-finals.

“Automatically people think, ‘OK, she got a child, so that’s it’,’ Maria said. “[But] there was always the belief I can do it.”

(PA Wire)

Wimbledon 2022

09:48 , Tom Kershaw

Cameron Norrie is the last Briton standing in the singles draw. He’s already on the best grand slam run of his career but a semi-final clash against Novak Djokovic is within touching distance now. Here, Jamie Braidwood looks at Norrie’s unassuming rise to being the ninth seed.

Cameron Norrie: Britain’s unassuming Wimbledon hopeful emerging into the spotlight

Wimbledon 2022

09:35 , Tom Kershaw

As we enter the latter stages of the tournament, the action has been reduced to just two matches on each of the show courts. Play will still get underway at 11am on the outside courts though with plenty of doubles action.

Here is today’s full order of play:

CENTRE COURT – 1:30PM

1. Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner

2. Marie Bouzkova v Ons Jabeur

NO.1 COURT – 1:00PM

1. Tatjana Maria v Jule Niemeier

2. David Goffin v Cameron Norrie

NO.2 COURT – 11:00AM

1. Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez v Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova

2. James Blake / Daniel Nestor v Tommy Haas / Mark Philippoussis

Not Before: 2:00pm

3. Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur v Jonny O’Mara / Alicia Barnett

4. Todd Woodbridge / Cara Black v Thomas Johansson / Mary Joe Fernandez

NO.3 COURT – 12:00PM

1. Casey Dellacqua / Alicia Molik v Daniela Hantuchova / Laura Robson Not Before: 1:30pm

2. Shuko Aoyama / Hao-Ching Chan v Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko

3. Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies v Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic

COURT 12 – 11:00AM

1. Gabriel Debru v Aidan Kim

Not Before: 1:30pm

2. Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah v Denis Kudla / Jack Sock

3. Nenad Zimonjic / Marion Bartoli v Mark Woodforde / Iva Majoli

4. Robert Farah / Jelena Ostapenko v Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk

COURT 18 – 12:00PM

1. Mansour Bahrami / Conchita Martinez v Thomas Enqvist / Rennae Stubbs

2. Vania King / Yaroslava Shvedova v Anna-Lena Groenefeld / Karolina Sprem

3. Jurgen Melzer / Gilles Muller v Jonathan Marray / Frederik Nielsen

4. Arnaud Clement / Michael Llodra v Marcos Baghdatis / Xavier Malisse

Wimbledon 2022

09:01 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome back to The Independent’s live coverage of Wimbledon as the quarter-finals get underway on Day 9.

In the women’s draw, the favourite Ons Jabeur, who is yet to drop a set in four matches, takes on the world No 66 Marie Bouzkova. The 23-year-old Czech has shocked many this fortnight after she defeated seventh seed Danielle Collins in the first round and then pulled off another upset on Sunday by defeating Caroline Garcia.

The second women’s quarter-final being played today is an all-German match-up between Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier. It is the first time Maria, 34, has made it past the third round of a grand slam since 2015 while Niemeier, 23, is competing in the main singles draw at Wimbledon for the first time.

In the men’s draw, Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a fourth successive Wimbledon title against Italian No 10 seed Jannik Sinner. Djokovic has looked somewhere close to his imperious best but did have to stave off a brief comeback against Tim van Rijthoven in the previous round.

The second quarter-final sees Cameron Norrie, the last Briton standing, take on David Goffin. Norrie has grown in confidence through the tournament and defeated both Steve Johnson and Tommy Paul in straight sets, however, Goffin, 31, has shown form in the past at Wimbledon and made the quarter-finals in 2019 too.