Novak Djokovic latest updates: World No 1’s Australian Open fate decided

Novak Djokovic: Why was tennis star denied entry into Australia and what happens next?
Novak Djokovic has won his appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia ahead of the Australian Open. The Australian government tried to push the hearing back by 48 hours but a court order by Judge Anthony Kelly said it had been “refused without prejudice” and that the case would be heard at 10am on Monday.
The case centred around whether Australia’s government and border force made errors in their handling of Djokovic’s visa and their decision to revoke it. The Serbian claimed he satisfied the requirements for a medical exemption because he contracted Covid-19 in December. After lengthy testimony Judge Kelly moved to quash the original decision and ordered the 34-year-old be released from detention immediately.
Djokovic has been in detention in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne ever since Thursday but was allowed to leave to watch these proceedings elsewhere alongside his legal team and will now be allowed to enter Australia. Follow all the latest news and reaction from Djokovic’s hearing below.
Why Djokovic won his case
As predicted it was Djokovic’s experience at the airport upon arrival in Australia that proved key to his case.
Judge Kelly ruled that border control didn’t give Djokovic enough time to respond after notifying him of their intent to not grant him a visa with the world number one unable to contact his agent or legal representation.
The government admitted as much ending their case.
Djokovic is now free to enter Australia, pending further intervention from authorities, with the Australian Open a week away.
Ben Burrows10 January 2022 06:47
Djokovic fans celebrate result
Djokovic’s supporters have shown their delight at their hero winning his appeal this morning by playing tennis in Melbourne’s Fed Square.
If no more government intervention is seen today the star will play at the Australian Open, which starts on 17 January. Djokovic is the defending champion and if he retains his title he will set a record for most grand slam wins in men’s tennis.
It’s believed the government have a matter of hours to take more action or Djokovic is free to stay in Australia.
Sarah Rendell10 January 2022 09:09
Djokovic: More on police presence
Photos have been taken of police at the offices of Djokovic’s lawyers but there are conflicting reports as to why they are there.
Some journalists believe it is to arrest the star but other are saying it’s because of the amount of media outside the building. Nothing has yet been confirmed and the tennis player is believed to still be in the building.
Sarah Rendell10 January 2022 09:00
Sarah Rendell10 January 2022 08:58
“There has been sleepless night for our family”
Djordje Djokovic, Novak Djokovic’s youngest brother, has spoken to Serbian TV Prva saying the situation has been troubling for the whole family.
The star won his appeal earlier today but he could be further disrupted by the government with latest reports suggesting he will be arrested.
“Sleepless nights for the whole family,” he said. “We are going through very difficult moments and Novak has shown how persistent he is, how much he believes in his ideals, that he is a great man.
“He fought the fight not just for himself but for the whole world. On the other hand, we have the system in Australia which has decided in favour of all the facts and there was no reason for another decision, and now we are getting information that clearly the Home Affairs Minister is above the court
“Definitely this is politics, this has all been politics. We are active on all social media. The latest information is they want to incarcerate him. At the moment we are consulting lawyers and PR people.
“Novak is with his lawyers in rooms where the hearing was held, and he is currently considering all options. This was a great defeat for Australian authorities, and they are taking this badly.”
Sarah Rendell10 January 2022 08:54
Tennis players “should be vaccinated”
Former tennis star Roger Taylor has said he believes players travelling the world should have the vaccine.
In court documents provided at the hearing it was confirmed Djokovic has not had the Covid vaccine and so relied upon having the virus to enter Australia. Djokovic won his appeal earlier today due to his treatment at Melbourne’s airport.
“The whole thing is a technicality, it’s an error by the border force,” he told Sky. “The decision of whether he should be playing with or without a vaccination hasn’t been cleared up. As far as I’m concerned I believe in vaccination. I’m vaccinated. I think anyone who is playing tennis and travelling around the world is going to have to be vaccinated.”
Sarah Rendell10 January 2022 08:47
When did Djokovic test positive?
The hearing has confirmed that Djokovic tested positive on the 16 December which means when he attended an event on 17 December he had Covid.
The photos which have come to light on social media see the world no. 1 maskless at the event. This suggests the star broke rules as he should have been quarantining at home.
Sarah Rendell10 January 2022 08:37
Jack Rathborn10 January 2022 08:31
Djokovic: Arrest reports
There are reports suggesting Djokovic is being arrested as Australia’s immigration minister has four hours to re-cancel his visa. Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia earlier today but could be met with further intervention from the government.
The latest information, which hasn’t been confirmed, is that law enforcement are at the office of Djokovic’s lawyers.
More on this as it develops.
Sarah Rendell10 January 2022 08:28
Novak Djokovic waiting at lawyers’ office in Melbourne’s CBD
Novak Djokovic is believed to be inside the CBD tower above its carpark off King Street on the western side of Melbourne’s CBD.
His lawyers, at their Melbourne office, have been joined by about a dozen Victoria Police officers and several private security guards, according to Sydney Morning Herald.
Jack Rathborn10 January 2022 08:27