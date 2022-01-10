Novak Djokovic latest updates: World No 1’s Australian Open fate decided

Novak Djokovic: Why was tennis star denied entry into Australia and what happens next?

Novak Djokovic has won his appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia ahead of the Australian Open. The Australian government tried to push the hearing back by 48 hours but a court order by Judge Anthony Kelly said it had been “refused without prejudice” and that the case would be heard at 10am on Monday.

The case centred around whether Australia’s government and border force made errors in their handling of Djokovic’s visa and their decision to revoke it. The Serbian claimed he satisfied the requirements for a medical exemption because he contracted Covid-19 in December. After lengthy testimony Judge Kelly moved to quash the original decision and ordered the 34-year-old be released from detention immediately.

Djokovic has been in detention in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne ever since Thursday but was allowed to leave to watch these proceedings elsewhere alongside his legal team and will now be allowed to enter Australia. Follow all the latest news and reaction from Djokovic’s hearing below.