Novak Djokovic hosts family of imprisoned Boris Becker in Wimbledon box

Novak Djokovic has hosted Boris Becker’s family in his box at Wimbledon as he is heartbroken for his former coach.

Becker was jailed for two-and-a-half years in April for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts.

The Serb hosted Becker’s girlfriend, Lillian de Carvalho Monteiro, and his son, Noah, in his box at both rounds so far at Wimbledon and Djokovic revealed Becker’s family will visit him in prison for the first time in the coming days.

“Noah and his younger brother Elias are going to visit Boris I think in the next few days for the first time since he went to prison,” Djokovic added. “I’ve just been trying to give support to people around him, his closest people, his family members, because I consider Boris really a family member, someone that I greatly appreciate, respect, and care about.

“We’ve been through a lot together during those three years of collaboration. Our relationship dates back even before that. Of course, after we finished our professional relationship, we always stayed close, him with my team, with my agents, with my family.

“Of course, it breaks my heart to see what’s happening to him. I can only imagine how hard it is for his family members. So, of course, this is a little gesture of friendship to invite them.

“He knows and they know that they can always count on me for whatever support or help I can provide.”

Following his straight-sets triumph at Wimbledon on Wednesday, Djokovic attacked the US Open for allowing unvaccinated players from America to play when he and other foreigners who refuse the jab are stopped from travelling.

Djokovic has already said he is likely to sit out the season’s last Grand Slam due to his hardline anti-vax stance.

He insists it won’t be “the end of the world” if he cannot travel, but, speaking to Serbian journalists, he suggested all unvaccinated players should be effectively banned given the restrictions facing non-American citizens.

Djokovic said he had been texting Tennys Sandgren since the American said he found it “shameful” that the USTA was helping Djokovic get the green light to compete.

Answering questions from Serbian journalists, he added: “I have been texting with Tennys Sandgren a few days ago. I wanted to thank him for the public support he has given me in this situation. What he said makes total sense – if unvaccinated players are not allowed to compete at the US Open, then it should be the case for everyone. I don’t see the medical logic behind it, that Tennys can play because he is a citizen of the USA, and I cannot.”

Djokovic was deported from Melbourne in January over his single-minded but controversial stance, forcing him to abandon an assault on a 10th Australian Open title.

“Grand Slams are tournaments that are my priority at this stage of my career and of course I want to play in New York,” Djokovic added. “On the other hand, if I do not get a chance to do so, it is not the end of the world, we will look ahead. But right now, I am completely focused on Wimbledon.”

With no sign of the US authorities relaxing their rule requiring all visitors to be vaccinated, the 35 year-old believes that Wimbledon, which starts Monday, will be his last Slam of 2022.

He has 20 Slams to his name, two fewer than old rival Rafael Nadal. Last year, defeat in the New York final to Daniil Medvedev stopped him from becoming the first man since 1969 to clinch a calendar Grand Slam.

The defending Wimbledon champion sailed comfortably through to the third round after his straight-sets win over Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis on Wednesday. The top seed, bidding for a seventh title at SW19, had been unconvincing in his 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Korean Kwon Soon-woo in what was his first match on grass since last year’s final. But Djokovic looked back to his best in a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory on Centre Court.