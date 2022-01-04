Novak Djokovic granted medical exemption for Covid jab to play in Australian Open

Novak Djokovic celebrates – AFP

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he is on his way to Melbourne to play in the Australian Open after being granted a medical exemption to compete under their strict Covid vaccination regulations.

In an Instagram post, the world No 1 pictured himself at an airport alongside his tennis gear, and confirmed the news in the caption that he was on his way to defend his title this month, ending speculation that he would skip the first Grand Slam of the year due to the need to be vaccinated.

The post read: “Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love and respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.

“I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!”

More to follow…