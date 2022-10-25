Novak Djokovic given ‘unofficial positive signs’ about playing at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand – Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has had “unofficial positive signs” he will be able to travel to Melbourne to compete at the Australian Open in January.

Djokovic, 35, has a three-year visa ban hanging over his head due to his infamous deportation from Australia last January for his opposition to the Covid-19 vaccination.

It sparked one of the most dramatic sporting sagas of the year but all may be forgiven if Djokovic is allowed back.

There has been talk in recent weeks that his visa ban may be lifted by authorities and the 21-time major champion has told Serbian news outlets he has reason to be hopeful of a return to Australia in the new year.

“When it comes to Australia, there are some positive signs, but unofficially,” Djokovic told Sportal. “We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. In fact, they are communicating with the authorities in charge of my case. I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks – whatever that answer might be, but of course I am hoping for a positive one – so that I have enough time to prepare for the start of the season, if that start is going to happen in Australia.”

Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated barred him from travelling to New York to compete at September’s US Open, one of a number of events he could not access this season. Missing another Australian Open, where he is a nine-time champion, would be a significant blow as he continues to chase Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 major titles – a record in the men’s game.

Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after winning the Australian Open – AFP

Earlier this month, Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley insisted the tournament was unable to lobby for a waiver that would allow Djokovic to travel. Instead he said the power was fully in the new Labor government.

Djokovic has previously spoken about the emotional impact of the five days he spent at an Australian detention hotel, ahead of his visa being cancelled by Australia’s then-Immigration Minister Alex Hawke due to his ability to “excite anti-vax sentiment”.

But with a new government in place and Australia’s travel restrictions significantly looser than they were in January. Djokovic has now insisted that he is “extra motivated” to return.

“I really want to go there, I am over what happened this year and I just want to play tennis, it is what I do best. Australia has always been the place where I have played my best tennis, the results speak for themselves, so I am always extra motivated to go there. This time, even more so.”

Djokovic will next play at the Paris Masters, starting on October 31, before finishing the season in Turin for the ATP Finals.