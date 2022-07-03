Novak Djokovic battles past wildcard Tim Van Rijthoven after Cameron Norrie advances

Novak Djokovic continued his march towards the Wimbledon final but was given an unlikely scare by the wildcard Tim van Rijthoven under the lights on Centre Court. Djokovic had to summon his best level to see off the Cinderella run of Van Rijthoven, with the six-time champion winning 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 in an entertaining late-night battle.

Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals after the 20-year-old Italian defeated Carlos Alcaraz in four brilliant sets on Centre Court. Sinner required five match points to see of the 19-year-old Spaniard, who stayed alive by taking the third set on a tiebreak but was then put away 6-1 6-4 6-7 6-3.

There were mixed results for the British players. Cameron Norrie is through to the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time after beating Tommy Paul 6-4 7-5 6-4. He is the last Briton standing after Heather Watson was defeated in straight sets by Jule Niemeier on Centre Court.

It follows the drama of Nick Kyrgios defeating fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in four gripping sets on Saturday, with the Australian predictably suffering a mid-match meltdown in a heated contest, while Djokovic may have been more interested in the form of Rafael Nadal, who was back to his best in a straight sets win over Lorenzo Sonego.

Wimbledon 2022 Day 7

Novak Djokovic through to quarter-finals after four-set victory

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 Tim Van Rijthoven – Game, set and match!

22:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic: “Very tough. Thanks everyone for staying so late. Thanks Billie Jean as well for staying! Very tough. I’ve never played him before. He was on a streak on this surface and I knew it would be tough. Overall I closed out the match well.”

22:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic, toying with Van Rijthoven now, brings in his opponent and then pops the volley into open court.

Two points away – and Djokovic leans into the backhand winner down the line.

Match point – and this time Djokovic crushes the winner on the opposite side.

Supreme from Djokovic, superb from Van Rijthoven! A brilliant match and there is a warm embrace at the net.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-1 5-2 Tim Van Rijthoven – Djokovic breaks!

22:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Stunning from Djokovic. First the drop shot and then to return a bullet of a serve from Van Rijthoven, reach a forehand smash and then dip a backhand into his feet at the net.

Djokovic stays patient, outlasts Van Rijthoven on a duel of backhand slices. The Dutchman blinks on the forehand long and Djokovic has two more break points.

Djokovic rattles the second serve from Van Rijthoven onto the baseline as the Dutchman digs out a reply it sails over the back of the baseline.

The double break is secured and Djokovic will serve for the match.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-1 3-2 Tim Van Rijthoven

22:25 , Jamie Braidwood

The pressure from Djokovic will not go away and Van Rijthoven nets on a couple of simple forehands, before the one-handed backhand goes long. From 30-0 up Djokovic has break point again, but Van Rijthoven outlasts him from the baseline and then he takes his hold with a serve down the middle that Djokovic skelps into the bottom of the net.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-1 2-1 Tim Van Rijthoven

22:15 , Jamie Braidwood

A booming ace from Van Rijthoven gets him his hold, as the Dutchman tries to steady himself. Breaking the Djokovic serve is a separate challenge, though. The top seed did not drop a single point behind his first serve in the previous set.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-1 1-0 Tim Van Rijthoven – Djokovic breaks

22:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic lets out a roar as Van Rijthoven succumbs to the pressure vice-like grip. The Dutchman goes long on break point and Djokovic again has an opening lead once again.

22:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Normality is resumed as Djokovic holds to take the third. A steely and determined response from Djokovic, just as you would expect. Some of the defence and returns from Djokovic there was extremely impressive.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 5-1 Tim Van Rijthoven

21:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic with another sublime return and then lob over the rushing Van Rijthoven to bring up two set points.

The Dutchman’s serve even saves a third and he gets the hold as Djokovic pushes wide.

It saves the bagel but this set is Djokovic’s.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 4-0 Tim Van Rijthoven – Djokovic breaks!

21:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic rattled out a quick service game and then races to 0-30 on the Van Rijthoven serve. The Dutchman hangs in, Djokovic long for 30-30, but then hits the net with the short backhand up the line.

Van Rijthoven spots the line with the forehand winner and then steers a backhand down the line. Djokovic responds by clipping the baseline.

Deuce. Djokovic draws Van Rijthoven into the net and produces the lob. Van Rijthoven with the tweener. Long!

Break point – and Djokovic takes it. Remarkable defence to block the serve over the net and then return the drop shot with a lob. Van Rijthoven smacks it long on the turn.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 2-0 Tim Van Rijthoven – Djokovic breaks!

21:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Just like the opening set, Djokovic gets the quick break of serve to begin the third. It came out of nowhere and the Serbian looked to be in trouble after slipping at the back of the court. But an angled backhand pass beat Van Rijthoven and then he outlasted the Dutchman on a baseline duel to earn the break. Van Rijthoven edged the forehand long and Djokovic has the early advantage.

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 1-0 Tim Van Rijthoven

21:38 , Jamie Braidwood

There was a threat this would be a whitewash but Tim Van Rijthoven is thrilling Centre Court with a battling performance against the six-time champion.

Djokovic is in a serious match and it sets up an entertaining late-night contest under the lights.

Djokovic holds to open the third set.

21:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow this is a great game. But Djokovic is handed another chance as Van Rijthoven nets on the forehand.

The serve beats Djokovic but then a wild swing from Van Rijthoven goes long.

But again – Van Rijthoven is too strong on the serve and he puts away the winner at the net!

Ace! Set point! But Djokovic replies with the pick up at the net!

Second serve ace from Van Rijthoven! Stunning!

Another set point – Ace!

The wildcard levels against the six-time champion!

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-5 Tim Van Rijthoven*

21:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Another belting ace from Van Rijthoven and he moves two points away from the set – but Djokovic clips the net-cord with the slice to get to 30-30!

Huge point – but Van Rijthoven pounds the line with his 10th ace of the match!

Set point – Van Rijthoven with the drop shot but Djokovic gets low to produce the backhand winner crosscourt!

Deuce! Van Rijthoven is inches from the ace but then finds himself looking at break point as the second serve goes long! The Dutchman skelps the ball in frustration but another bomb out wide saves him!

Back to deuce. No! The backhand from Van Rijthoven finds the middle of the net. Djokovic finds the lines out wide but then slips at the baseline and Van Rijthoven puts away the winner!

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-5 Tim Van Rijthoven*

21:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Van Rijthoven, forehand flowing now, gets a comfortable hold of serve, highlighted by a winner down the line.

Djokovic is also able to rattle out a quick hold and it forces Van Rijthoven to serve it out for the second set.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 3-4 Tim Van Rijthoven* – Van Rijthoven breaks!

21:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Committed hitting from the baseline from Van Rijthoven helps him to 30-30 but he slumps the backhand into the net on the Djokovic second serve!

He turns to his box in frustration but Van Rijthoven hangs in the next point despite the heavy hitting from Djokovic. He clips the baseline and then Djokovic runs into the net, as the Dutchman finds the forehand pass!

Deuce and what a point that is! Djokovic puffs his cheeks after Van Rijthoven beats his slice and adds his power, before cutting the drop shot!

Van Rijthoven breaks! Incredible hitting! Djokovic hung on with all his might but could not withstand the Van Rijthoven power and he smashes the winner!

Wow.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 3-3 Tim Van Rijthoven

21:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Lovely touch at the net from Van Rijthoven and he looks to have the hold as he launches two big first serves to take control.

But he clips the net with a sliced drop shot from the back of the court, with Djokovic stranded, before Djokovic thrashes the backhand return and gets him back to deuce.

Djokovic’s return game has been brilliant but he lets on slip at deuce – firing long – and Van Rijthoven gets his hold as Djokovic pulls his forehand into the tramlines.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 2-2 Tim Van Rijthoven

20:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Clutch ace out wide from Van Rijthoven at 15-30 but Djokovic arrows his return around his feet and he nets down low.

Break point, but another big serve out wide finds its mark and from there Van Rijthoven gets his hold.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 1-1 Tim Van Rijthoven

20:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Van Rijthoven lands an important ace down the middle at 30-30 on his opening service game of the second set and he then whips the forehand winner on the volley.

The Dutchman will look to stay in this second set for as long as he can.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 Tim Van Rijthoven – Djokovic wins the first set

20:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Supreme from Djokovic. A scary forehand winner passes Van Rijthoven at the net and then the lob from Djokovic beats the Dutchman at the baseline.

Djokovic pushes the backhand wide and then a brilliant serve from Van Rijthoven down the middle get shim to 40-30.

The one-hander goes long, though. Another deuce.

Again, the backhand breaks down and it means set point for Djokovic.

And what a winner from Djokovic! He leans into the backhand down the line and steers the shot into the baseline to take the opener!

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 5-2 Tim Van Rijthoven*

20:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello? Djokovic faces 30-30 and then Van Rijthoven crushes a forehand on the run into his feet as he approached the net!

Van Rijthoven was in the point but the one-handed backhand broke down and Djokovic’s serve moves him to advantage.

Another backhand wide from Van Rijthoven and Djokovic can escpape. The 25-year-old is getting opportunities but taking them remains a big step.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-2 Tim Van Rijthoven

20:30 , Jamie Braidwood

This time Djokovic does get a comfortable service game but Van Rijthoven controls the baseline exhanges to hold without any problems.

Obviously, Come on Tim is a popular shout.

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 3-1 Tim Van Rijthoven

20:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Van Rijthoven takes on a full volley at the net and lands it in the corner before moving to 40-0 with the drop shot. The Dutchman moves into the net to hold to love and that will help him as he gets on the board.

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 3-0 Tim Van Rijthoven*

20:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Van Rijthoven seems to be growing in confidence at the back of the court as he settles into the rallies but finding the passing shots is another question. He flashes a forehand wide on deuce and then pops another long on the forehand side.

Djokovic emerges with the hold but it feels much closer than the 3-0 scoreline suggests.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 2-0 Tim Van Rijthoven

20:16 , Jamie Braidwood

We look to be heading towards a normal service game from Djokovic but as he double faults and then hits the net, Van Rijthoven looks at break point.

He holds up in the rally, only for Djokovic to clip the baseline!

Deuce, but Van Rijthoven grows into the exchange and Djokovic fires wide off balance!

Another break point – but the Djokovic serve gets him out of trouble.

Deuce.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 2-0 Tim Van Rijthoven – Djokovic breaks

20:07 , Jamie Braidwood

The opening exchanges were always going to be crucial for Van Rijthoven but he nets on the first rally on serve and then commits a double fault to look at 0-30.

He responds with a smart ace down the middle and then a crushing forehand winner down the line.

Another good serve out wide is followed with the one-two punch on the forehand. Winner.

Djokovic steps on the return and drives the ball into the corners, as Van Rijthoven hangs one up and sees it drop wide.

Deuce – and it’s a long one. Van Rijthoven can’t get clear and he nets on the short forehand to bring up break point.

Djokovic presses, relentless, and then goes on the attack. Van Rijthoven can only hang one up high but it drops long.

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 1-0 Tim Van Rijthoven*

20:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic gets us underway on serve, as the clock ticks over past 8pm. Centre Court is probbaly only 60 or 70 percent full as we kick off.

Van Rijthoven displays some good hitting on the forehand side and forces Djokovic to slice back. He leaves the lob but it drops in!

Djokovic then quickly gets the hold as Van Rijthoven nets.

*Denotes next server

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Tim Van Rijthoven

19:53 , Jamie Braidwood

With the Sinner vs Alcaraz match taking almost four hours on Centre Court, the roof will close as Novak Djokovic faces Tim Van Rijthoven.

Can TVR continue to ride the wave of his Cinderella run?

The 25-year-old Dutchman won just his first match on the ATP Tour last month before going on to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev in the same tournament at s-Hertogenbosch to capture one of the unlikeliest titles in the history of the sport.

His ranking jumped from 205 to just outside the top 100 and he landed a deserved wildcard for Wimbledon, where the run continued.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: Jannik Sinner 6-1 6-4 6-7 6-3 Carlos Alcaraz – Game, set and match!

19:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Jannik Sinner “Well done to Carlos because he is a great player and such a nice person. I didn’t expect it (to be here) becuase I was not playing so well on grass. I won my first match here this week and now I’m in the quarter-finals.”

(Getty Images)

19:44 , Jamie Braidwood

What a match and a brilliant win from Jannik Sinner! It’s his breakthrough moment at a grand slam and there will be plenty more to come from the 20-year-old. He defeats Alcaraz, who departs to a standing ovation from Centre Court.

Looking forward to many more meetings between Sinner and Alcaraz in the future.

(Getty Images)

19:39 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s an unforced error from Sinner on the opening point before Alcaraz somehow manages to block a huge Sinner serve deep, and Sinner goes long!

15-30, Alcaraz stretches for the forehand cross but pulls it wide.

30-30, what a retutn from Alcaraz! He takes on the Sinner second serve and flashes the flying backhand into his feet. Sinner nets!

Break point. Alcaraz with the forehand onto the net-cord! It looks like it might drop over, but no! It falls on the Spaniard’s side.

Deuce. Alcaraz with the forehand on Sinner’s second serve. Into the net!

And then even Alcaraz can’t return the Sinner drive! Brilliant hitting again from Sinner, and he lands the forehand winner!

Wimbledon 2022: *Jannik Sinner 6-1 6-4 6-7 5-3 Carlos Alcaraz

19:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Sinner nets on the Alcaraz second serve out wide, as the Spaniard looks at advantage for the first time. He nudges the backhand down the line but then Sinner floats the slice long!

The Italian will now serve for the match.

Wimbledon 2022: Jannik Sinner 6-1 6-4 6-7 5-2 Carlos Alcaraz

19:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Alcaraz swipes his hand through the air after a limp drop shot at 15-30, as Sinner puts away the volley!

Two more match points for Sinner! Brilliant forehand down the line from Alcaraz, who watches the Sinner pick up go long – but that was not far away from the baseline!

The first serve from Alcaraz is incorrectly called out, putting pressure on the second. Sinner whips the return straight back before Alcaraz crushes the reply for a winner!

Deuce. Sinner slips, but then dispatches a huge forehand winner cross-court! Another match point.

Huge serve out wide from Alcaraz! Another saved – “vamos!” he yells.

Another incredible return from Sinner – so threatening. And then there’s another incorrect line call! Alcaraz is furious.

Wimbledon 2022: Jannik Sinner 6-1 6-4 6-7 5-2 Carlos Alcaraz*

19:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Woah. Hugely impressively hold to love from Sinner to move one game away from the quarter-finals. Massive serving from the 20-year-old, whose only appearance at Wimbledon resulted in a first-round exit last year.

Wimbledon 2022: *Jannik Sinner 6-1 6-4 6-7 4-2 Carlos Alcaraz

19:23 , Jamie Braidwood

A fairly simple hold for Alcaraz, who profits from a couple of errors from Sinner. Huge pressure on his service game as he looks to close this out.

Wimbledon 2022: *Jannik Sinner 6-1 6-4 6-7 4-1 Carlos Alcaraz

19:15 , Jamie Braidwood

So tight from Sinner! The shouts of encouragement for Alcaraz picked up at 0-15 on the Sinner serve and from there a backhand long and double fault brings up three break back points.

Alcaraz frames the forehand and then Sinner responds with an ace down the middle. And that’s brilliant from the Italian! Incredible hitting on the forehand side and then he puts away the smash!

Deuce – and Alcaraz nets on the backhand down low! Sinner catches the baseline but despite incredible defence from Alcaraz he produces the backhand volley to take the hold!

What a recovery from Sinner.

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: *Jannik Sinner 6-1 6-4 6-7 3-1 Carlos Alcaraz – Sinner breaks!

19:11 , Jamie Braidwood

And then all of a sudden Alcaraz faces break points after ballooning a forehand wide at 15-30.

The backhand slices from Alcaraz finds the corner and then turns defence into attack with a perfect drop shot.

One saved – but a double fault from Alcaraz at 30-40! Sinner breaks ahead!

Wimbledon 2022: Jannik Sinner 6-1 6-4 6-7 2-1 Carlos Alcaraz*

19:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Extraordinary start to the third set as Alcaraz drags Sinner into lengthy holds on his opening two service games. Alcaraz had multiple break point in the first and then fought from 40-15 down in the second, flashing an incredible backhand winner down the line. Sinner emerges in tact, though.

Anyway, I’m now on Centre Court so we’ll have live updates throughout the fourth set.

Wimbledon 2022: Jannik Sinner 6-1 6-4 6-7 Carlos Alcaraz – Alcaraz wins tiebreak!

18:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Alcaraz is alive. He was never going to go down without a fight.

(AFP via Getty Images)

18:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Backhand long from Alcaraz! The Spaniard challenges but it’s a foot over the baseline!

Match point Sinner! Tight first serve. Then the backhand catches the line! But Sinner nets! 7-7.

Bomb up the middle from Sinner! Alcaraz got a racket on it but couldn’t return. 8-7. Second match point.

Chance for Sinner on the Alcaraz second serve but he sticks the forehand into the net!

What a point! Sinner threatened with the backhand up the line off the Alcaraz forehand, but he met it at the net with the pick-up winner!

Set point again! Another incredible point! But Sinner pushes the backhand wide!

Wimbledon 2022: Jannik Sinner 6-1 6-4 6-6 Carlos Alcaraz

18:34 , Jamie Braidwood

But then Sinner pushes another drop shot into the net and Alcaraz senses his chance! He picks out a brilliant angled forehand and Sinner goes long on the return! Sinner then nets and suddenly Alcaraz has three set points.

Sinner saves the first as Alcaraz nets, and then the Italian puts away the short ball with a forehand out wide!

One more chance… Centre Court is right behind Alcaraz.

Winner from Sinner! It’s a stunner! The forehand cross flashes past Alcaraz from the baseline! What a hit!

Wimbledon 2022: Jannik Sinner 6-1 6-4 6-6 Carlos Alcaraz

18:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Tiebreak! Sinner holds serve to love and it means we’re going to a decider in the third.

Strong serving from both players, and Sinner levels at 3-3 with a cheeky drop shot from inside the baseline!

Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie 6-4 7-5 6-4 Tommy Paul – Game, set and match!

18:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Norrie: “It’s shocking for me – to make my quarters for the first time and have my family here it’s so special. A huge match for me and for both of us and to play the way I did today and execute everything, I obviously really enjoyed it. It’s pretty crazy – a lot of feelings at the moment but I enjoyed it.

“I’m the last one [Brit] left so why not get behind me even more now? I think from the first round everyone has been behind me and supporting me and it’s showed in tough moments in the matches – especially serving for the match there – there were a lot of things going round my head but I managed to stay calm and do it. It was great you guys helped me through it.”

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie 6-4 7-5 6-4 Tommy Paul – Game, set and match!

18:11 , Jamie Braidwood

I had a few doubts about Cameron Norrie coming into this tournament but it’s great to see him getting better and better by the round. He is taking full advantage of an open side of the draw and you would back him to beat Goffin in front of his home crowd.

Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie 6-4 7-5 6-4 Tommy Paul – Game, set and match!

18:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Norrie becomes the fifth British man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals, and first in five years, following Roger Taylor, Greg Rusedski, Tim Henman, Andy Murray.

He will face David Goffin for a semi-final spot! What an opportunity. Goffin defeated Frances Tiafoe in a five set epic earlier.

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: *Cameron Norrie 6-4 7-5 6-4 Tommy Paul – Game, set and match!

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

First serve. Smash. Great start!

But what a response from Paul! Norrie had him with the forehand down the line but he dug out the return and fired it into Norrie’s feet.

Paul fires long after Norrie stays patient in the rally at the baseline. Two points away.

Ace from Norrie down the middle! Match point!

Paul saves the first – but then a wild forehand from the American seals the win! Norrie is through to the quarter-finals!

Wimbledon 2022: *Cameron Norrie 6-4 7-5 6-4 Tommy Paul

17:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Paul asks the question after winning one of the points of the match with the backhand pass at the net. Those rallies only happen because of Norrie’s work rate though. He gets to so many balls that he has no right to and because of that the crowd have been getting right behind him over the fortnight.

Now he will serve for the quarter-finals!

Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie 6-4 7-5 5-3 Tommy Paul

17:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Norrie is making this look so easy. The ninth seed has never experienced a fourth round match at a grand slam before but is coasting home. Paul looks down at the grass after Norrie takes a hold by catching the baseline. One game closer.

Wimbledon 2022: *Cameron Norrie 6-4 7-5 4-3 Tommy Paul

17:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Still no sign of nerves in the game of Cameron Norrie and he pushes towards the last eight. Paul puts an ace down the middle before turning to his box and pumping his fist, but he needs a break.

It remains on serve in the third between Alcaraz and Sinner but the Italian has just played a stunning turnaround backhand winner and his level remains high.

17:41 , Jamie Braidwood

David Goffin wins the battle of Court 2! The Belgian has defeated Frances Tiafoe in the longest match of the tournament so far, 7-6(3), 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in four hours and 36 minutes! Extraordinary contest, and it looks like Goffin will be playing Norrie for a place in the semi-finals!

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: *Cameron Norrie 6-4 7-5 2-1 Tommy Paul – Norrie breaks!

17:36 , Jamie Braidwood

And there it is! Cameron Norrie takes another huge step towards the quarter-finals as Tommy Paul throws a forehand long. His challenge is in vain and the American looks fed up as he heads for his seat.

Wimbledon 2022: Jannik Sinner 6-1 6-4 0-1 Carlos Alcaraz

17:34 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s a huge hold from Alcaraz after being 0-40 down.

Norrie, meanwhile, presses for the early break on the Paul serve after whipping a forehand winner down the line.

17:27 , Jamie Braidwood

And just like that, Carlos Alcaraz is two sets down and facing an early exit from Wimbledon. Super stuff from Jannik Sinner, who took the early break in the second and then served it out to love impressively. The return game from Sinner has been excellent and he has the edge on Alcaraz at the net. The Spaniard loves a five-set comeback but faces a huge fight from here.

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie 6-4 7-5 Tommy Paul – Norrie wins the second set!

17:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Norrie, for the second time of asking, looks to serve it out. He lands his first two serves and wild replies from Paul gets him to 30-0.

And that’s brilliant from Norrie! He forces Paul back with great depth to the forehand side and the American nets!

Norrie is one set away from the quarter-finals.

Wimbledon 2022: *Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-5 Tommy Paul – Norrie breaks straight back!

17:13 , Jamie Braidwood

But now Paul shows his nerves! The forehand is steered wide and then a double fault brings up two break points for Norrie again. He saves the first with the ace and then watches a forehand winner catch the line.

Norrie comes straight back and pins a slice into Paul’s feet. Paul skelps a forehand long and Norrie breaks straight back!

Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie 6-4 5-4 Tommy Paul* – Paul breaks!

17:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Norrie tightens on the forehand serving it out, and the backhand into the net brings up two break points for Paul. Great depth from the American and Norrie nets! Back on serve.

Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie 6-4 5-3 Tommy Paul

17:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Norrie comes through another service game after answering the Paul question at 30-30 with the drop shot and then forehand into the corner.

Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie 6-4 4-2 Tommy Paul

16:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Court One is loving this performance from Norrie! Outstanding movement from the Briton to win the point of the match, as he reached a Paul drop shot and won a dramatic exchange by finding the baseline with the lob.

Paul battles back to deuce but Norrie fires the lovely forehand winner down the line. Still can’t get the hold, though, and Paul comes into the net to put away the volley.

Norrie has to save two break points with the backhand cross – the sixth he’s saved of the match so far. Paul is wild with the forehand from the baseline and Norrie claims the hold after nine minutes!

Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie 6-4 2-1 Tommy Paul – Norrie breaks!

16:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Such clean hitting from Norrie on the forehand side! Paul has no answers as he faces two break points on his serve. Paul nets twice and the ninth seed takes an important step forwards on his quest for the quarter-finals.

Wimbledon 2022: Jannik Sinner 6-1 Carlos Alcaraz

16:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Quite the scoreline on Centre Court as Jannik Sinner races to the opening set against Carlos Alcaraz, in the battle of the two young stars who are bidding for the quarter-finals. Sinner is certainly capable of the upset but I don’t think anyone was expecting the Italian to jump to a 6-1 first set.

Alcaraz flashes the sublime winner down the line but its followed by a forehand long and Sinner wraps it up with a huge ace out wide.

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie 6-4 Tommy Paul

16:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Nicely done, Cameron Norrie! He gets on his way by taking the opponent set 6-4, surviving and couple of testing questions from the American on his service game.

Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie 4-3 Tommy Paul

16:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Norrie settles well into the first fourth-round match of his grand slam career as he breaks Tommy Paul in the opening set.

The British player has a real opportunity to reach the semi-finals and was seriously impressive in dispatching Steve Johnson in the previous round.

(Getty Images)

Watson denied Wimbledon quarter-final by Niemeier

16:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Heather Watson was unable to continue the party on Centre Court after her unexpected Wimbledon run was stopped short of the quarter-finals by Germany’s Jule Niemeier. There would be no heartbreaking ending on this occasion and although Watson will regret the missed opportunity of an open tournament draw, the 23-year-old Niemeier proved to be on a different level and is more than deserving of her place in the last eight.

Watson overcame the trauma of a string of previous Wimbledon defeats by reaching the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in 43 attempts, but Niemeier had no such history to speak of and swung freely as she grasped the opportunity on what is her Wimbledon debut. Niemeier, the world No 97, had upset the second seed Annet Kontaveit early in the tournament and will face another German, Tatjana Maria, for a place in the semi-finals.

Heather Watson denied quarter-final by Jule Niemeier after Centre Court celebration

15:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Niemeier attacks the Watson backhand with that powerful forehand, and the Briton nets on the third match point.

Her Wimbledon run is stopped short at the fourth round but what a journey it’s been. A huge victory for Niemeier, though, who is into a quarter-final on what is just her second grand slam appearance.

“I just want to say sorry,” she says. “I was nervous but as soon as I stepped onto the court I felt confident.”

Wimbledon 2022: Watson 2-6 4-5 Niemeier*

15:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Watson outlasts Niemeier at the net to get back to 30-30! The Centre Court crowd love that.

But no! A sliced forehand goes into the net from Watson.

Match point Niemeier – and the German blinks on the forehand down the line as Watson survives on the long rally!

But again Watson misfires on the return! The forehand goes straight long, I think breaking a string, and Watson goes for a new racket.

Second match point. The serve is big from Neimeier, but Watson is able to fling it back, and then win the point with the backhand lob!

Another great point from both players. Watson follows it into the net, but the backhand volley goes wide!

Third match point.

Wimbledon 2022: Watson 2-6 4-5 Niemeier*

15:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Niemeier holds from 0-30 in another emphatic display of power. A lovely whipped forehand winner from the German puts immediate pressureo on Watson but she is able to serve it out to at least ask the question of the 23-year-old, who is a game away from the quarter-finals.

Wimbledon 2022: Watson 2-6 3-4 Niemeier* – Niemeier breaks

15:29 , Jamie Braidwood

The writing is on the wall now for Watson, as the second serve difficulties arise again. Two double faults in her service game allows Niemeier to break to 15 and move 4-3 ahead in the second. It came after the German faced deuce on her own service game, but the 23-year-old has had the power on her serve to get her out of difficulty.

Wimbledon 2022: Watson 2-6 3-2 Niemeier*

15:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Watson comes through a shaky service game to take an important hold and steady herself in this second set. The Briton two out of her 11 points on second serve and Niemeier is attacking it at every opportunity.

Wimbledon 2022: Watson 2-6 2-1 Niemeier* – Niemeier breaks!

15:08 , Jamie Braidwood

And immediately it’s back on serve. Watson faces pressure at 15-30 and the second serve clips the net cord for a double fault. From there, Watson pushes the forehand wide and goes close to smacking a ball in frustration.

Wimbledon 2022: *Watson 2-6 2-0 Niemeier – Watson breaks!

15:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Watson breaks! The hesitancy from Niemeier continues into her service game, with a couple of missed shots at the net. Watson then plays the stunning forehand winner on the run and when Niemeier goes long Centre Court erupts!

Wimbledon 2022: Watson 2-6 1-0 Niemeier*

15:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Watson faces break point on her opening service game and Niemeier has opportunities at the net. But Watson secures an important hold with a smash. That was much needed.

14:55 , Jack Rathborn

Too easy for Niemeier, she’s in complete control and claims the first set.

Can Watson change this up?

(REUTERS)

Wimbledon 2022: *Watson 2-5 Niemeier

14:49 , Jack Rathborn

Niemeier on top here and just able to live with the fast pace that much better.

Watson dumps one into the net after a brief exchange. 15-30.

Time for a change-up? Watson to the net, slices deep, but that’s too good. Niemeier scoops the lob up and ove. Two break points.

But that’s a good response, pushing the German from side to side to get rid of one of the two break points.

The pair exchange backhands but then Watson is forced onto the forehand and it’s long, 5-2.

(EPA)

Wimbledon 2022: Watson 2-4 Niemeier*

14:47 , Jack Rathborn

That’s a smart hold from the German, to reinforce the break.

Watson just unable to time the returns, Niemeier serving very nicely. 4-2.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: Watson 2-2 Niemeier*

14:39 , Jack Rathborn

A backhand lob from Watson, but Niemeier is equal to it and swats it back and past the Briton. Now 40-0 up.

Watson just off a little with her timing, netting there and an easy game to love for the German. 2-2.

Wimbledon 2022: *Watson 2-1 Niemeier

14:36 , Jack Rathborn

A pretty efficient hold from Watson, she moves ahead again.

The Briton appears to be in control of her nerves.

(REUTERS)

Wimbledon 2022: Watson 1-1 Niemeier*

14:30 , Jack Rathborn

A first fourth round in Watson’s career, 12 years after her debut at the All England club.

Now Niemeier to serve.

Watson balloons up a fizzing first serve from the German, and she meets that on the up and dispatches it past the Briton. Now 40-0.

Watson lured to the net, she makes it, but Niemeier easily swats it back into the open court. 1-1.

Wimbledon 2022: *Watson 1-0 Niemeier

14:27 , Jack Rathborn

The first point is Watson’s after a powerful serve, and the second as she catches Niemeier off balance on the baseline. 30-0.

Watson into the net with the volley there, 30-15.

Niemeier holding in here and moves to 40-30, but her forehand down the line to Watson’s forehand is wide. Game, Watson!

Wimbledon: Centre Court celebrates 100th year

14:26 , Jack Rathborn

(EPA)

(EPA)

(EPA)

Wimbledon 2022 – Day 7: Watson 0-0 Niemeier

14:25 , Jack Rathborn

King on Niemeier: “Heather needs to be on her second serve because Jule is tough.”

“She’s coming in with house money,” adds McEnroe. “Heather needs to use her quickness to ger advantage.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

(EPA)

Wimbledon 2022 – Day 7: Watson 0-0 Niemeier

14:19 , Jack Rathborn

Watson vs Niemeier up shortly.

McEnroe and King chatting with Barker about her legacy as a legendary broadcaster.

The players walk out onto Centre.

“I want her to go for it when she gets the opportunity, because she can win,” says King. “I felt she was too careful.”

Wimbledon: Centre Court celebrates 100th year

14:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Well that was nice. And from the celebration of multiple former champions, we go to Heather Watson’s match against Jule Niemeier, two players who are trying to reach their first ever quarter-final at a grand slam!

Wimbledon 2022 – Day 7: Goffin 7-6 (7-3) Tiafoe

14:06 , Jack Rathborn

Tiafoe quickly into a 3-2 lead to start the tie-break.

Goffin a cool customer though, levels after a fine serve, and then an ace. 4-3 to the Belgian.

A stunning rally as both men exchange powerful backhands, Tiafoe’s patience goes first, he opts for the drop shot, but he nets. 3-5.

And now a lazy backhand, 3-6 and three set points for Goffin, who will serve next.

He makes no mistake, an hour and 10 minutes, he leads Tiafoe 1-0.

(REUTERS)

Wimbledon: Centre Court celebrates 100th year

14:06 , Jamie Braidwood

This is really nice.

“We’re going to be lost without you,” McEnroe says to Sue Barker, who receives another standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd and the row of champions.

“Thank you, that does mean the world to me,” Barker tells the crowd.

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon: Centre Court celebrates 100th year

14:03 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s another montage. Centre Court has truly seen some iconic moments but Murray winning in 2013 has to be the best of the lot, for me.

Wimbledon: Centre Court celebrates 100th year

13:57 , Jamie Braidwood

“Billie Jean King has done more for our sport than anyone in history,” McEnroe says. King calls Wimbledon a “magical” place.

Djokovic: “I want to say it’s an honour to be on the same court as the legends of our sport.”

He hands the microphone to Federer. The king is back. “I’ve been lucky to play a lot of matches here. Different type of role, but it’s great to be here. This court has given me my biggest moments.

“I hope I can come back one more time. The knee (injury) has been tough for me. But I’ve been happy at home.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wimbledon: Centre Court celebrates 100th year

13:55 , Jamie Braidwood

This is a hugely impressive roll of honour! They’ve got everyone. Billie Jean King and Novak Djokovic are next.

But then there’s a standing ovation for Roger Federer! The eight-time champion is back on Centre Court!

Wimbledon 2022 – Day 7

13:54 , Jack Rathborn

Not a problem for Tiafoe, who serves out a 6-5 lead.

An hour up for the match length. Goffin needs the hold to force a tie-break.

Wimbledon: Centre Court celebrates 100th year

13:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Chris Evert and John McEnroe also get the applause as three-time champions. Rod Laver is here, too. The four-time champion.

And here’s Bjorn Borg! The five-time winner, who for so long held the record. Venus Williams also emerges as a five-time champion.

Wimbledon: Centre Court celebrates 100th year

13:49 , Jamie Braidwood

We begin our roll of champions, starting with some one-time winners including Pat Cash, Martina Hingis, and Goran IvaniševiÄ. Simona Halep, who is still in the women’s draw in the last 16, is here too.

Two-time champions now. Huge roar for Rafael Nadal!

But that’s topped with the roar for Andy Murray! Who is suited and booted for the occasion.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day 7

13:49 , Jack Rathborn

There’s still some tremendous tennis being played.

It’s 4-4 on No2 and Tiafoe and Goffin are laying the table for a real classic.

Tiafoe double faults but he challenges and wins! Another shot to serve this one out.

That’s a bomb from Tiafoe, Goffin well beaten but it can’t brush the line. Deuce.

Superb from Tiafoe, a drop shot of the highest quality.

He holds, 5-4 and Goffin to serve to stay in this.

13:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Sue Barker was introduced as the Queen of Wimbledon. Quite right.

The legendary Des Lynam is also here, for so long the leading presenter of the BBC’s coverage.

Tim Henham joins Barker and McEnroe on Centre.

Wimbledon: Centre Court celebrates 100th year

13:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Cliff Richard is here.

He is singing.

It’s of course a nod to when he entertained the Centre Court crowd during a rain delay in 1996.

“You can’t be serious! This wasn’t in the script,” jokes McEnroe.

Wimbledon: Centre Court celebrates 100th year

13:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Wimbledon has clearly put a lot of time and planning its these landmark celebration – but there remains the same spots of empty seats on Centre Court.

A bad look.

Wimbledon: Centre Court celebrates 100th year

13:36 , Jamie Braidwood

The ceremony begins with a montage of some of Centre Courts most iconic match – some goosebump moments in there.

Sue Barker and John McEnroe then make way onto Centre Court. “This is a special day,” says Barker, who will be leading the BBC’s coverage for the final time this year.

McEnroe: “Winning Wimbledon in 1981 was the greatest moment in my career. It’s a privilege to be here.”

McEnroe’s great rival Bjorn Borg is here too.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day 7

13:30 , Jack Rathborn

It’s 3-3 now, Tiafoe being a showman.

Goffin controlling the American’s fierce serve now though and moves to 0-30.

Tiafoe digs deep, rattles off three straight points, the American holds, now leads 4-3.

(AP)

Italy’s Jannik Sinner practices before a men’s singles match against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (AP)

Wimbledon: Centre Court celebrates 100th year

13:30 , Jamie Braidwood

There will be a special ceremony on Centre Court to celebrate its landmark 100th year. Sue Barker will open the proceedings, with a number of former champions invovled.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day 7

13:21 , Jack Rathborn

It’s 2-2 here and the crowd starting to get into it, Tiafoe rushed to the crowd after breaking back and shook hands with three spectators who congratulated him.

(PA)

Wimbledon 2022 – Day 7

13:18 , Jack Rathborn

Goffin thriving at the net here, a couple of sublime volleys.

And another, this time on the forehand, moves him to advantage. But Tiafoe battles back, deuce four.

Meanwhile Germany’s Tatjana Maria leads Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the 12th seed, 3-1 on No1.

Wow, stunning rally and Tiafoe breaks back, on the run, volleying into an empty court with Goffin out of position as he appeared set to pass the American.

(REUTERS)

Wimbledon 2022 – Day 7

13:11 , Jack Rathborn

Much better from Tiafoe, who serves with menace.

Some delightful slices as he steps into the net, but Goffin unable to find his range with the pass.

A hold to love and he’s on the board.

(REUTERS)

Wimbledon 2022 – Day 7

13:07 , Jack Rathborn

Tiafoe vs Goffin underway on No2.

The Belgian starting well, leads 1-0 with the early break.

And that’s terrific on serve to move 2-0 ahead.

(AFP via Getty Images)

