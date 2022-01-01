Notre Dame starts 2022 with recruiting bang

Roughly an hour before Notre Dame kicked off the Marcus Freeman era in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State the Irish landed a significant commitment in their 2023 recruiting class.

Peyton Bowen, a four-star safety from Denton, Texas announced his commitment to Notre Dame on New Year’s Day 2022. Bowen had offers from several college football blue bloods including Florida, Florida State, Texas, Auburn, Michigan State, and several more.

Bowen is easily ranked as a top-100 overall player in the 2023 cycle as ESPN ranks him the 50th overall player while 247Sports puts him at 58th overall. Both have Bowen as one of the nation’s top four safeties in the class as well.

Notre Dame landing this commitment is huge for a variety of reasons. Obviously Kyle Hamilton departs and although Bowen won’t be at Notre Dame until 2023, he’s certainly expected to be an impact player. He joins Adon Shuler of New Jersey in the class at safety after the Irish struck out on the safety position in the 2022 cycle and lost Khari Gee of Louisiana to the transfer portal from the 2021 class.

Bowen’s commitment becomes the eighth for Notre Dame in the 2023 recruiting class that is currently ranked as the nation’s top class on both 247Sports and Rivals.

