Notre Dame star Olivia Miles out of tournament with knee injury

Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team is going to be without a vital member during the upcoming NCAA Tournament: Olivia Miles.

The team announced on Thursday that Miles has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

Miles hurt her knee back on Feb. 26 when Notre Dame was playing Louisville, and it appeared to be a non-contact injury. While Notre Dame ended up making a comeback to win that game, Miles didn’t return to the contest and hasn’t played since. She missed the ACC tournament, which Notre Dame lost in the second round.

Miles is a tremendously promising player, already one of the brightest in women’s college ball. She’s got three career triple-doubles, including one in the 2022 NCAA Tournament (which made her the first freshman, male or female, to pull off a triple-double in the Tourney). She was the runner-up for ACC Player of the Year and she’s one of four finalists for the Dawn Staley Award, which goes to the top guard in the nation. And just this week Miles was named an AP second-team All-American.

Over the 2022-2023 season, Miles averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game.

Notre Dame’s first game of the tournament, which is against 14th-seed Southern Utah, is on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.